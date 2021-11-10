Texas Chicken™ Welcomes Fifth New Restaurant in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas ChickenTM, one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains globally, continues to bring its bold Texas flavors to Cambodia and recently opened its newest location. The restaurant located at Monivong Blvd., Sangkat Srah Chok, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, opened to the public on Monday, October 4, 2021. Texas Chicken franchisee TH F&B Co. Ltd. owns and operates the location.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our presence in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing our bold Texas flavors to residents and visitors," said Russ Sumrall, Senior Vice President, International Strategic Development for the franchisor of the Texas ChickenTM brand. "Our fans continue to show their love and loyalty to our brand, and we are proud to bring our signature hand-battered and double-breaded chicken, freshly baked honey-butter biscuits, and homemade sides to even more communities around the world. F&B's knowledge and experience in the market and within the foodservice industry are incredibly valuable and will help contribute to our vitality in Cambodia."

The exclusive franchise agreement with TH F&B Co. Ltd, announced last year, continues to succeed as new Texas Chicken locations are added. The agreement leverages TH F&B's existing infrastructure and operations expertise from managing over 10 global F&B brands in Cambodia.

Texas Chicken currently has five locations in Cambodia that are located throughout Phnom Penh with many more planned as Texas Chicken continues to bring the flavorful legendary taste of Texas to Cambodia and the world.

To learn more, visit texaschicken.com or follow Texas Chicken Cambodia on Facebook to stay updated on current happenings.

About Church's Chicken® / Texas ChickenTM / Church's Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken, is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken®, visit churchs.com. For information on Texas Chicken® or Church's Texas Chicken including franchising opportunities visit the landing pages, churchstexaschicken.com and texaschicken.com .

