Texas Fabricator Uses U.S.-Built Powder Coating Equipment to Compete Against Imported Products

AAdvantage Panels and Fence recently placed their fifth order for powder coating equipment built by Reliant Finishing Systems. The U.S.-made equipment allowed them to compete with Asian companies that dominate the decorative fencing market. By offering quality powder coated fences, AAdvantage is gaining market share.

A Texas-based company, AAdvantage Panels and Fence, recently placed their fifth finishing equipment order with Reliant Finishing Systems to add to previously-installed Reliant media blasting and powder coating equipment the company uses to help produce high-quality fencing products with a rugged powder coated finish. Thanks to the company’s focus on quality, AAdvantage is capturing sales in a market niche that had been dominated by foreign suppliers. The company provides decorative fence panels for the commercial and residential markets, as well as livestock fencing. Company CEO Robert Webb said his primary goal is to produce premium products at reasonable prices.

A major part of Webb’s strategy relies on the use of Reliant equipment to get durable, attractive finishes on his company’s products. In 2012, AAdvantage purchased a twenty five foot-long media blast enclosure, and a similarly sized powder spray enclosure and powder curing oven. Webb said he chose a linear configuration with the appliances positioned end-to-end because it gave him many of the benefits of an automated coating line at a fraction of the cost. Over the past eleven years, AAdvantage expanded their powder coating capabilities with the help of system specialists from Reliant.

AAdvantage is using their location, as well as their products, to help gain new customers. “A lot of decorative fencing has been supplied by Asian vendors,” Webb stated in 2012. “Our goal is to be price competitive and supply a better product, and our location is a big part of that strategy.” Webb has developed a network of distributors for his agricultural products throughout areas like Texas and Oklahoma. His company is taking the same approach with decorative fencing products for the commercial and residential markets. That’s one of the reasons Webb chose to locate the plant in Whitney, Texas, between the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Austin, both centers of economic growth. “Our products aren’t the cheapest in the market, but they surely aren’t the most expensive,” Webb said. “We want to give developers and home owners the best combination of quality and price.”

Although AAdvantage Panels and Fence has been in business for only about a decade, Webb spent over twenty years manufacturing outdoor furniture before producing fence panels. During that time, he gained experience powder coating his products, so he was comfortable with putting in a new coating line at AAdvantage and expanding it over time. After partnering with Reliant Finishing Systems, he noted, “the Reliant oven gets up to operating temperature anywhere from 30% to 50% faster than our old oven.” AAdvantage ordered their first system in October of 2012, and it was operational before the end of the year. “It arrived when they said it would and the installation process went very smoothly,” Webb recalled. “They trained us in the morning and by the end of the day we were going full speed. The installation crew barely got out of our way before we were producing on the equipment.” The system has continued to meet Webb’s expectations and the addition of more equipment has significantly increased throughput. “No news is good news,” he said. “We haven’t had to call about a thing. We turn the equipment on, set it and run it.”

Webb believes his company is successfully counter-selling imported products because of the ability to provide a better product and a smoother purchase process while maintaining affordable pricing. After identifying an unfulfilled need, Webb took action and is enjoying the rewards. “We first started looking at livestock fencing panels,” Webb said. “Much of the fencing on the market was just plain junk, made of rough stock with sloppy welds and a finish that wouldn’t hold up to the elements. On the other end of the market was very high quality fencing that many ranchers couldn’t afford. We saw a niche in the middle for well-built fencing at a reasonable cost.”

Through their relationship with Reliant Finishing Systems, AAdvantage Panels and Fence has enjoyed business success by producing quality products that are coated in-house and feature a premium powder coated finish.

