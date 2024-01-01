Texas Vacant Land All-Cash Purchase Program To Avoid Foreclosure Announced

Respected private land acquisition firm Land Avion announces updates to its Texas cash purchase program, now available to landowners who are behind on taxes and wish to avoid foreclosure.

The firm is now accepting submissions via its dedicated webpage, and states that it can work with landowners in a variety of financial or legal circumstances, such as those who are behind on taxes or facing a divorce. The enhanced program includes all-inclusive cash offers that are based on current market rates, with sales being concluded in as little as 30-days.

Land Avion explains that its land purchase programs apply to all types of vacant property, including parcels in rural and/or undeveloped areas, along with residential- or commercial-use lots in urban centers. The service is also available in several other southeastern and southwestern areas, including Florida, Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, and more.

Vacant land can often take considerably longer to sell when compared to housing or commercial developments, owing to the more limited supply of potential buyers. As a result, owners who wish to sell quickly traditionally have few options, other than to accept a price that may be much lower than the true value.

With the recent announcement, Land Avion presents an alternative option that is also open to those who are experiencing financial or legal difficulties. The firm does not apply any commissions or service fees to its sale, and the legal costs associated with closure are built into each offer.

“We help land owners across the nation who are behind on payments, owe lines, or have inherited a parcel of vacant land that they’ll never use,” a company representative explained. “Many of the lots we buy are in rural or undeveloped areas, making them hard to sell through traditional methods. However, we are interested in all types of land; rural, suburban, and even commercial.”

First established in New Mexico in the 1990s, Land Avion now has several decades’ experience in the purchase of vacant land, allowing it to offer a highly streamlined process. The firm states that its transparency and fair pricing have been significant factors in its continued success.

“Land Avion was far better than dealing with real estate agents, who takes weeks or months to get back to you, and then want to take a huge chunk of your profit,” one owner recently stated. “The process to upload my information to mere minutes, and I was offered an attractive cash deal in the span of a few hours. I’ll be using Land Avion again in the future.”

