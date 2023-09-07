TGOM, a Leading Korean Stationery and Character Goods Distributor, Accelerates its U.S. Market Entry

Leveraging Two Decades of Experience and High-Quality Products, TGOM Seeks to Expand its Footprint in the U.S. Stationery and Character Goods Market

—

With nearly 20 years of industry leadership, TGOM, a preeminent Korean distributor of stationery and character goods, is making headway in its strategic expansion into the U.S. market. Since its establishment, the company has firmly established its presence in Korea, forming partnerships with prominent retailers such as Kyobo Bookstore, Youngpoong Bookstore, 10X10, Artbox, and Coupang across both online and offline platforms.

In May 2023, as part of a U.S. trade promotion delegation, TGOM initiated its market entry by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in Los Angeles and Chicago. This engagement significantly helped the company to gain visibility and validate its business model in a new, competitive landscape. A cornerstone of TGOM's international business development has been its decade-long export experience, which is further enriched by partnerships with a variety of domestic stationery brands. Adding another milestone to its journey, TGOM participated in the NYNOW exhibition and ASD Trade Show in Las Vegas this August. The events have been instrumental in establishing new trade lines and in cementing TGOM’s position as a key player in the U.S. stationery and character goods industry.

However, TGOM's efforts extend beyond exhibitions and partnerships. The company recently established an office in California. This strategic move to California aligns well with the company’s broader objectives, given the state's prominent role in the retail and consumer goods sector. The company has already launched a smart unmanned sales system and is preparing a dedicated B2B channel aimed at providing an enhanced buying experience for its wholesale and retail partners.

At the heart of TGOM’s value proposition is its high-quality and diverse product lineup, which includes imported stationery and character goods from Japan and Europe. Their selective merchandising strategies ensure that they offer products with both high quality and marketability.

With this solid foundation and tailored approach, TGOM is poised to make a significant impact in the U.S. stationery and character goods market, echoing its longstanding success in Korea. For inquiries about TGOM's extensive product offerings, you can contact either their Korean headquarters or their U.S. office.



Contact Info:

Name: Jane Kim

Email: Send Email

Organization: TGOM

Address: 19700 S. Vermont Ave. Suite #200, Torrance CA 90502

Phone: 323-381-8377

Website: https://www.jpens.net



Release ID: 89106803

