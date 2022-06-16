Thai Glico Launches SUNAO Ice Cream That Enables Good Taste With No Sucrose Added The First-Ever Launch Outside Japan

A Popular Brand In Japan 'SUNAO' IS In Town. Exclusive Launch At 7-Eleven In Greater Bangkok From 16thJune 2022

BANGKOK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Glico Co., Ltd. (Bangkok, Thailand) is pleased to announce the launch of the new brand 'SUNAO' ice cream in Thailand. It enables good taste with no sucrose added. Enjoy <Macadamia & Almond> flavour that comes in a cup format, which is the first-ever launch of SUNAO brand outside Japan.



SUNAO Ice Cream Thai Glico will launch an ice cream SUNAO from 16th June 2022

With no sucrose added, SUNAO is in line with the 'LOCABO' concept advocated by 食・楽・健康協会 (Eat ＆ Fun Health Association), the Japanese organization that promotes people's healthy diet backed by scientific data. It recommends taking carb content below 10g for snacking a day.

Greater BANGKOK, Thailand, 16thJUNE 2022

Thai Glico will launch an ice cream SUNAO <Macadamia & Almond> from 16thJune 2022. It will be exclusively available at 7-Eleven stores in Greater Bangkok, Thailand.

SUNAO is made from aromatic Macadamia nuts and Almonds and contains dietary fibre with no sucrose added. It also uses Hokkaido milk, which adds a rich milky taste thanks to Glico's extensive knowledge and experiences.

SUNAO, Ensures Good Taste With No Sucrose Added

The SUNAO brand was born out of the desire to create healthier tastes that are enjoyable to eat while taking care of our body. SUNAO ice cream was launched in Japan in February 2017. Since its success, SUNAO brand is now available in various categories such as biscuits, risotto and pasta.

Amid growing health awareness in Thailand, people are becoming keen to control their blood sugar level within a healthy range and add healthy ingredients to their diet.

Over 50 Years History in Thailand

On 11thFebruary 2022, the Glico Group marked the 100th anniversary of its founding. In 1922, the nutritious confection "Glico Caramel," born from a firm belief in enhancing people's health through food espoused by the founder of the Glico, EZAKI Ri-ichi, was introduced to the marketplace. Since then, Glico has created numerous products embodying the corporate purpose "Healthier days, Wellbeing for life," including the SUNAO series which supports health and beauty in daily life.

Thai Glico has also been a key market player in Thailand for over the past 50 years since 1970.

Thailand is one of Glico's major ASEAN markets, playing host to production facilities that are responsible for the region's supply of confectionery and ice cream products. Thus, it is no surprise that we chose Thailand to launch SUNAO outside Japan for the first time.

We will expand more Health & Wellness brands to the regions in the future. Stay tune.

SUNAO, well-appreciated - Dr. Tum, Dissakul Prasitruangsuk

SUNAO to me is the healthy ice-cream that I ensure it is suitable for Thai consumers who look for healthy desserts. Being a chef as well as a doctor myself, I know that healthy desserts are not necessarily bland and tasteless. Simply check the sugar content and make sure that other ingredients complement the creaminess and sweetness.

Especially people with diabetes must avoid sugar to maintain blood sugar level. If you have desserts containing sugar, there is a potential risk that your blood sugar level will increase rapidly. Even if you choose low sugar desserts, you might have to give up other favourite foods.

SUNAO is no sucrose added. You don't have to worry about what to eat anymore. You can enjoy this refreshing ice cream without feeling guilty.

What Is 'LOCABO'? - Dr. Satoru Yamada, Representative Director at 食・楽・健康協会(Eat ＆ Fun Health Association)

LOCABO refers to the 'moderate carbohydrates restriction = appropriate carbohydrates intake' advocated by the Japanese organization 食・楽・健康協会(Eat ＆ Fun Health Association). Carbohydrates are one of the three major nutrients and cause glucose spikes after meals. Restricting carbohydrates can reduce the postprandial rise in blood glucose levels. The important thing is keeping a 'tasty, enjoyable and healthy' diet without giving yourself too many DON'Ts.

All you need is to consume 20-40g of carbohydrates per meal and 10g for dessert to keep a daily carbohydrates intake at 70-130g. There are no other restrictions on calories, fat or protein. As long as you are careful about how much you take carbohydrates, you can eat as much as you like.



LOCABO

Product Information



Product Information of an ice cream SUNAO

Where to Buy

7-Eleven in Greater Bangkok, Thailand

7-Eleven Online https://7eleventh.page.link/omTQ

About Glico

On 11thFebruary 2022, the Glico Group marked the centennial anniversary of its founding.

Ever since the launch in 1922 of the nutritious, fortified Glico caramel in its distinctive red box, the business activities of Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. adhered to the corporate philosophy of "Enhancing Public Health Through Food." Glico caramel – the company's first product – incorporates the innovative creativeness of Mr. Riichi Ezaki, the company's founder. Ever since the beginning, the entire staff has likewise been heartily dedicated to further enhancing people's health and quality of life. This has led to the expansion of business lines beyond confectionery to include ice cream products, processed foods, desserts, milk products, baby formula, food ingredients, and raw materials for cosmetic and health products.

About Thai Glico

Thai Glico has been a key market player in Thailand for the past 50 years since 1970.

Thailand is one of Glico's major ASEAN markets, playing host to production facilities that are responsible for the region's supply of confectionery and ice cream products.

