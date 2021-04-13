Thai Rainbow Mango "Mahachanok" enters Korea after 9 years of endeavor

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Trade Center Seoul collaborates with Hyundai Department Store jointly organize Thai Fruit Promotion so called "Taste of Thailand 2021" and launch new variety of Mango from Thailand, the Mahachanok Mango, a high-end mango variety with rainbow-colored depending on maturity, to Korean consumers for the first time.



Thai ambassador and a Director of Thai Trade Center Seoul are introducing Mahachanok mango to mark the first launching of Mahachanok mango in South Korea at The Hyundai Seoul. From right of the photo, Thai Ambassador H.E. Rommanee Kananurak, and a Director of Thai Trade Center Seoul Miss Vilasinee Nonsrichai.

Mahachanok Mango will be introduced to South Korea for the very first time after about nine years of negotiations and will be sold at 16 branches of Hyundai Department Store nationwide as well as through the Hyundai Department Store's online food mall "To home".

Mahachanok variety is slimmer and longer than general mangoes, which are characterized by thinner seeds and thicker pulp. It is also called Rainbow Mango because its skin changes into colorful watercolors as it matures. The average sugar content is 15 brix of sweet taste, and depending on the maturity level, Mahachanok tastes like Golden Mango and Apple Mango at once. Currently, Thai Namdokmai Mango, so called Golden Mango, is beloved by Korean consumers a lot. In addition, Thailand can export 6 kinds of Thai fresh fruits to South Korea which are Banana, Coconut, Durian, Pineapple, Mangosteen, and Mango.

Thai Trade Center Seoul will continue to organize various promotions in order to promote Mahachanok mango.

"Thailand is a paradise of tropical fruit and there is various type of fruits that Koreans have not tasted yet," said Vilasinee Nonsrichai, a Director of Thai Trade Center Seoul. "Mahachanok mango is one of them, which is a premium mango that can be enjoyed by your eyes, noses and lips with colorful colors, sweet sour taste, and aroma. I look forward to receiving a lot of love from Koreans."