Thailand: Conviviality and Sustainability for Meetings and Incentives

BANGKOK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from winning Best Meetings & Incentives Destination (Asia) at M&C Asia Stella Awards 2021, TCEB highlights Thailand's unique blend of conviviality and sustainability in its support campaign, newly-developed '10 Creative MICE Routes' and carbon footprint reduction initiatives.



Commenting on Thailand's recent win as Best Meetings & Incentives Destination (Asia) at M&C Asia Stella Awards 2021 organised by travel trade publisher Northstar Travel Group, Mrs. Nichapa Yoswee, Senior Vice President – Business of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), noted that sustainability is increasingly a consideration for international meetings and incentive travel – and it's a trend that Thailand is particularly well positioned to respond to.

Mrs. Nichapa said: "The Thai government has adopted the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) model to drive economic and social development. In the business events domain, TCEB has been adopting key concepts in BCG in ways that allow Thailand to offer more innovative and attractive solutions to meetings and incentive planners. Collaborating with industry partners and local authorities and communities, we have not only developed tool for carbon neutral events, 10 Creative MICE Routes and easy-to-apply best practices, but also put in place financial incentives to spur participation."

In response to national agenda, global call and sustainability requirements of events, TCEB, in partnership with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO), has produced 'How to Organize Carbon Neutral Events Guidebook', offering such key elements as methods of GHG measurement in events, procedure to arrange carbon offset activities and organise a carbon neutral event, finding carbon credit for offsetting.

TCEB's new '10 Creative MICE Routes' offer fresh ideas that are informed by sustainability. Whether it is energy management, marine conservation, or experiencing local culture, planners will find a range of activities that support socio-economic development, bio-diversity, and climate change. Thanks to Thailand's abundant resources, varied geography, and resourceful and service-minded workforce, meetings and incentive groups can mix fun and doing good in ever more creative and exciting ways when they choose Thailand.

To enhance the value, planners can tap on the financial supports TCEB is offering under its 'SMILE' (Safe Meeting Incentive Localised Experience) campaign. These supports are applicable for safety and hygiene protocols, COVID-19 testing, meeting packages, and dining, added Mrs. Nichapa.

To qualify, groups must be made up of at least 30 persons and stay for at least two nights. Groups with more than 100 participants can apply for additional benefits if the planner is able to incorporate elements of sustainability, such as a CSR activity, the use of tech solution listed in TCEB's MICE Innovation Catalogue, or a stay or an event held at a certified 2HY (Hygiene & Hybrid) venue. Application for 'SMILE' is open until August 31, 2022, with the final deadline of September 30, 2022 for all events and activities to be completed.

TCEB's SMILE campaign includes complimentary services from over 60 suppliers in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Samui, Krabi, Hua Hin, Phang-Nga, Pattaya, and Phuket, such as complimentary room upgrades, discounts on food and beverages, airport transfers, and sightseeing packages when bookings are made directly with them.

Interested in '10 Creative MICE Routes', please visit https://www.businesseventsthailand.com/en/press-media/news-press-release/detail/1348-easily-organized-mice-activities-with-10-creative-mice-routes

For 'SMILE' campaign, please email mi@tceb.or.th

Related Picture: https://we.tl/t-dQwCJluw7H

