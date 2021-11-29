BANGKOK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) partnered with Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd. to accelerate the fiber infrastructure development in Thailand at the "Giga Thailand: Broadband Forum".



Thailand NBTC partners with Huawei to develop ‘Giga Thailand’ digital infrastructure

The event was hosted under the theme "Digital Infrastructure Benefits Everyone." The goal is to accelerate the fiber-based infrastructure in Thailand and raise the standards to the next level.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary General and acting Secretary General, NBTC, addressed the collaboration in his speech, saying that "Fiber-based broadband infrastructure is critical for the development of Thailand's digital infrastructure in order to drive digital economy. Broadband infrastructure coverage must be accelerated and upgraded to the gigabits-speed standard. The partnership today marks the start of our joint efforts to develop Thailand's broadband infrastructure, which will in turn drive the country to becoming an ASEAN digital hub and help close the digital-divide gap in the country."

Simon Lin, President of Huawei Asia Pacific, said, "Digital infrastructure is benefiting individual lives. Technologies, such as broadband, 5G, cloud, and AI, keep our society together. 2022 will open a new chapter for digital infrastructure. I believe that with our joint efforts, we can create a fully connected and inclusive Giga Thailand."

Abel Deng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd., added that "The convergence of connectivity and computing will change all industries, whether it is a transportation, finance, or energy industry, and create new value for society. Fiber broadband has become a part of core infrastructure of digital economy, similar to water and electricity, and it will be a new driver for social development and economic growth."

Dr. Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director of International Telecommunication Union, Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, said, "At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of accelerating digital transformation. This means advancing the goals and targets of ITU's Connect 2030 Agenda, leaving no one behind, and ensuring the creation of a safe and enabling environment towards digital transformation and innovation. Our Connect 2030 Agenda contributes to the UN Decade of Action to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and SDG9 in particular: Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation. Digital technologies, and the work of ITU, are vital to achieve all 17 SDGs."