BANGKOK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is making waves again at international trade shows as international MICE recovers. Amid strong buyer interest, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and 14 Thai MICE suppliers chalked up a total of 84 leads worth an estimated 1,873.6 million baht (USD53 million) and 28,388 MICE visitors over the three days of the first face-to-face IMEX Frankfurt since 2020.



Thailand nets 84 leads with a potential 28,000 MICE visitors at IMEX Frankfurt 2022

The suppliers – five Destination Management Companies (DMCs), eight hotels, and one MICE venue – joined the show this year. Some noted that buyers were particularly decisive about their programmes and hotel requirements. The interested groups ranged from Singapore, United Kingdom, Germany to USA. Some were able to confirm their plans in Thailand during the show, which included events with more than 1,000 participants.

Ms. Kris Srisatin, Founder and Managing Director of Stream Events Asia Ltd., said: "It is timely to reconnect with potential buyers in Europe at IMEX Frankfurt 2022 when Thailand is reopened. Stream Events Asia has received good responses as some plan or even decide to come to Thailand. The success is a good opportunity for everyone in the industry."

"Buyers are looking for new locations in Thailand. Our renovated Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) is now complete with expanded capacities. Our venue becomes their choice, especially for those planning to stage events with 1000 pax," said Ms. Prapha Treamsasithorn, Director of Sales of QSNCC.

Mrs. Nongyao Rattanayenjai, Director of Sales of Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, stated: "The hotel receives good responses from associations, corporate clients and meeting planners. They have exact date of events, room requirements and number of attendants. It's really a good sign for Thai MICE industry."

IMEX attendees also responded positively to TCEB's new international branding campaign. TCEB President, Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya said: "The number of leads are encouraging as Thailand has been lowering travel requirements to reopen the country, allowing event industry to operate. In line with this positive development, TCEB launched new brand 'THAILAND MICE – Meet the Magic' at IMEX Frankfurt 2022. The brand highlights Thailand's strength in cultural heritage and new business and professional opportunities, which can be combined harmoniously in event organisation. The new brand is underpinned by the country's economic potential in such strategic industries as logistics, medical, travel and new MICE products co-developed by TCEB, provincial authorities, and local communities over the last two years. The campaign communicates the magic that Thailand offers – the professionalism, the innovation, and the extraordinary hospitality. The magic is everywhere, from the quick immigration clearance at our MICE Lane to our catalogue of innovative high-tech MICE management solutions. It's our enhanced hygiene and hybrid event standards as well as our practical and meaningful sustainability programmes. With our new MICE routes and localised experiences, visitors can also discover the magic of Thailand in all four corners of the country. Now the world is travelling again, Thailand is ready to distinguish itself in the eyes of MICE planners with the promise of a superlative and magical experience for all."

At IMEX Frankfurt 2022, TCEB responded to the organiser's "People and planet pledge" to support social and environmental responsibility. By applying the principle of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle in the design and construction of the Thailand Pavilion, TCEB made good use of fabrics from past events as chair covers and brooches for the Thai Team. The metal structures and fabrics used in Frankfurt will likewise be repurposed for future events. As much as possible, TCEB had used local materials and contractors to reduce pollution and carbon emission from transportation. The combined result of these actions is a 2.610 kgCO2e reduction of CO2, the equivalent of planting 158 trees.

Thailand is among the 150 countries participated in IMEX Frankfurt this year, which was held from 23–25 May 2022 and attracted more than 9,000 visitors, including 2,876 buyers from 70 countries.

Thailand MICE: Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND'S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country's strategic industries and national economy.