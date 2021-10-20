Thailand Privilege Card Promotes Tourism Projects for Members Through Supporting the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus Projects.

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Privilege Card Company Limited, the executive of the special membership card project "Thailand Privilege Card" under the supervision of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, supports the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus project which is one of the government's pilot projects to build confidence in public health by closely caring for tourists who come to travel. It also helps to promote income generation for local entrepreneurs in Phuket and nearby provinces in response to the government's policy of opening the country to Thailand Privilege Card members through the Welcome Back to Amazing Paradise in order to attract the company's members to travel back to Thailand again by supporting the RT PCR-Test service fee for all cardholder members traveling from abroad to Phuket through the Phuket Sandbox project by December 31, 2021. In addition, tour packages and special room rates from SHA Plus + certified operators who are in the company's business partners are offered to facilitate and build confidence for members.



Additionally, Thailand Privilege Card Company Limited also cooperates with the private sector to promote investment in real estate business through the Elite Flexible One project in the form of a special program. The cardmembers must have an investment in the purchase of condominiums in Thailand that have been completed and ready to live with a total value of not less than 10 million baht which has a period of 2 years (starting January 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2022) before being able to hold a 5-year visa.

Thailand Privilege Card Company Ltd., as the operator of the Privilege Entry Visa Program, provides visa facilities for tourists and investors, as well as various benefits for members when traveling. Come to travel, invest in business, or foreigners who want to stay in Thailand for a long time, such as being able to stay in Thailand for more than 1 year, renewing the visa for 5 years at a time, and many other services with different types of membership cards available upon request. You can ask for more information at https://www.thailandelite.com/

