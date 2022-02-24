Thailand as Toshiba's Strategic Manufacturing Hub of Discrete Semiconductors for the Digital Century

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand is one of Asia's key center for electronic products and parts manufacturing, and COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled an increase in the demand for electronics globally. Toshiba Semiconductor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (TST) is an important contributor to Toshiba's network of companies which provide a robust supply of discrete semiconductors.

As Toshiba's largest semiconductor back-end manufacturing facility, TST is expected to be a core base in Asia Pacific for products which are used in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics, automobiles, and industrial equipment.

Discrete semiconductors are ubiquitous in our daily lives, used in almost every modern device, from smartphones to automobiles and discrete components usually perform only a single function. Toshiba provides discrete semiconductors mainly in three categories: small signal devices, opto devices and power devices. Established in October 1990, Toshiba Semiconductor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (TST) carries out back-end processes, namely assembly and testing, of small signal devices and opto devices.

Despite a massive flood in 2011, TST turned the crisis into an opportunity to reconsider its investment with state-of-the-art production lines. Moving the manufacturing facility to its present larger location in 2013, TST updated the production line layout to maximize production volume. Also, the company has since been certified for quality management system standards, both ISO 9001: 2015 system and IATF 16949: 2016 system to support customers including Thailand's automotive industry.

In addition to the production of small signal and opto devices that TST has been working on for over 30 years, power devices, which play a critical role in energy-saving, have been introduced in TST to meet the rising demands of these products. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's highly skilled engineers in Thailand could successfully set up new lines without onsite support from Japan.

TST President Mr. Masahiro Ogushi remarks, "Toshiba Semiconductor (Thailand) is well-positioned to support the global demand of discrete semiconductors. With strong government support, modern infrastructure with efficient production capabilities and world-class connectivity backed by a skilled workforce to support Thailand's vibrant electronics industry, TST remains committed to be a strategic production base for Toshiba's network of companies to support the digitalization of today and the future."