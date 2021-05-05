Thailand's Charoen Pokphand (C.P.) Group announces partnership with Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play to drive positive global impact through innovation

BANGKOK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's largest and one of the world's largest conglomerates Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) is joining forces with Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play, the largest global innovation platform for industry accelerators. Through this partnership, Plug and Play will work closely with C.P. Group to leverage innovation as the company steps up its efforts to build sustainable businesses and nurture positive impacts on global communities.



From left to right: Ms. Tanya Tongwaranan, Program Manager, Smart Cities APAC, Plug and Play Tech Center Mr. John Jiang, Chief Technology Officer and Global Head of R&D, C.P. Group. Mr. Shawn Dehpanah, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Innovation for Plug and Play Asia Pacific Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President, TrueDigitalPark Ms. Ratchanee Teepprasan - Director, R&D and Innovation, C.P. Group Mr. Vasan Hirunsatitporn, Executive Assistant to the CTO, C.P. Group.

The two companies have signed an agreement to collectively develop and promote new services through a collaboration program with global startup in the Smart Cities verticals including Sustainability, Circular Economy, Digital Health, Industry 4.0, Mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), Clean Energy and Real Estate & Construction. This partnership will also serve as a keystone for future strategic initiatives with C.P. Group to create value and growth opportunities

"We are proud to partner with such a key international player as Plug and Play to accelerate digital adoption and strengthen our engagement with innovative startups across the globe. This will further scale up the digital ecosystem across C.P. Group's business units in line with C.P. Group 4.0 strategies which aim at integrating cutting-edge technology in all aspects of our business. We aspire to be a technology-driven business leader by growing our presence in the innovation space and bringing innovative services and solutions to our group of companies," said Mr. John Jiang, chief technology officer and global head of R&D, C.P. Group.

"In addition to the direct benefits to our C.P. Group's business units and partners, we are pleased to partner with Plug and Play to bring in world-class talents and innovations to Thailand startup ecosystem, while helping to nurture and bring Thai startups to the regional and global market," said Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President, TrueDigitalPark, a business unit of C.P. Group which provides the largest space in Southeast Asia to support the development of the startup and innovation ecosystem in Thailand.

"We're thrilled to have C.P. Group joined Plug and Play Thailand and Silicon Valley Smart Cities corporate innovation platform. Our goal is to provide visibility and engagement to the technology companies globally focusing on major business units of C.P. Group," said Mr. Shawn Dehpanah, executive vice president and head of corporate innovation for Plug and Play Asia Pacific.

Celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, C.P. Group is committed to driving the 3-benefits principle in our business consideration society toward sustainability through innovations that help promote good health for consumers. In addition, they implement projects aimed at improving the quality of life and health of people through our shared experiences and knowledge with a focus on comprehensive development in economic, social and environmental aspects.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 35 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

For more information: visit www.plugandplayapac.com/smart-cities

About C.P. Group

Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd. serves as a parent company of C.P. Group of Companies, which consist of over 200 companies. The Group operates in 21 countries across many industries ranging from industrial to service sectors, which are categorized into 8 Business Lines covering 13 Business Groups. The business coverage ranges across the value chain from traditional backbone industries such as agri-food business to retail and distribution and digital technology as well as others such as pharmaceutical, real estate and finance.

For more information: visit www.cpgroupglobal.com

