Thailand's Largest Floating PV Plant with Sungrow PV and Floating Solutions Comes Online

BANGKOK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, stated that the Company supplied both PV inverter solutions and floating solutions to Thailand's largest hydro-floating PV plant, fueling the national transition to a lower carbon economy.



58.5MW Floating PV Plant with Sungrow PV and Floating Solutions

The plant, occupying an area of 121 hectares, is located on the surface of a dam in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchathani and was grid-connected in September 2021. It reaches a 58.5MW capacity.

Sungrow supplied the SG3400HV PV inverter solution which reaches a level C5 of anti-corrosion. Coming together with the combining box of protection level IP67, the solution proves resilient in the harsh reservoir conditions. Optimized for large-scale PV plants, the solution provides high yields with a maximum inverter efficiency of 99%. Furthermore, the solution ensures low transportation and installation cost due to its standard container design. It relies on integrated zone monitoring for online analysis and troubleshooting.

In addition, Sungrow delivered the floating PV system solution including the floating body. The certified products meet the high standards of water quality and international requirements. Sungrow guarantees a minimal negative effect on the lake's flora and fauna due to a removable small construction platform. Other floating PV plants Sungrow supplied in Thailand include a 12.5MW floating PV plant in the industrial reservoir in the Rayong province and four floating PV plants totaling 15MW in the Suphanburi province. As the world's leading floating PV system supplier, Sungrow remains the No.1 market share leader for three consecutive years.

Thailand has previously relied on coal for electricity; yet, the country is ambitious to draw 35% of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2037, according to the updated power development plan (PDP 2018-2037). Given a comprehensive and professional local team and robust delivery capacity despite the pandemic, Sungrow is poised to continue offering cutting-edge product portfolios to facilitate Thailand's renewable energy transition.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.