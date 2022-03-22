Thailand's QminC brand launches two new RTD herbal-based functional drinks. 'Ginger' and 'Finger Root' for the health-conscious

Rapid overseas expansion into CLMV, as well as the USA , China , Singapore , South Korea, Kuwait , and UAE with a full-on online presence

BANGKOK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QminC from Tera Food & Beverage Co., Ltd., Thailand's leader in health beverages with revolutionary nano-liposome technology and zero preservatives, has unveiled 2 legendary herbal-based health and functional drink flavours 'QminC Ginger with Honey' and 'QminC Finger Root with Honey' - with the apt concept 'Stop it before it can't' be stopped.'



Mr. Thanthit Yuenyongtechahiran, President of Tera Food and Beverage Co., Ltd., and Araya A. Hargate, QminC’s product ambassador.

Mr. Thanthit Yuenyongtechahiran, President of Tera Food & Beverage Co., Ltd., said, "The launch of concentrated ginger extract drink with honey under QminC brand is creating a phenomenon for the health and functional drink industry. It is the first time that a concentrated ginger drink is made available in a ready-to-drink bottle in Thailand. We are responding to the high demand of the health-conscious in the global market and to the trend of natural functional drinks, which is likely to have remarkable and rapid growth every year".

QminC also plans to make a strong overseas presence in CLMV as well as the United States, China, Singapore, South Korea, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates and is ready to go fully online to give consumers extra convenience in response to the current trend of people boosting immunity and reducing inflammation while keeping a social distance.

The first flavour QminC Ginger with Honey contains 1,000 mg. of USDA-approved ginger extract imported from the United States. It also has 100 mg. of beta-glucan which provides immunity for the body and prevents infection from microbes making it widely recognised for being anti-inflammatory as well as vitamins C, D, E, and Zinc with the spicy flavour of ginger and natural sweetness of honey to give a perfectly great taste.

QminC Finger Root with Honey has 1,000 mg. of finger root extract, the famous herb in Thailand with pinostrobin, which has been recognised in studies by many institutions for its anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. It also contains beta-glucan, vitamins C, D, A, and Zinc. With QminC's manufacturing innovation (nano-liposome technology), it tastes great with an aroma and leaves no bitter taste or odour typical of finger-root beverages.

"QminC aims to be the brand of herbal health drinks consumers think of first and we want people to look at herb in a new perspective. Herb is not just a seasoning or raw material in the kitchen. Consuming herbs can help you boost your immunity. It is important to have some prevention and to get your body prepared with good health before it is too late. That's how we came up with the concept 'Stop it before it can't be stopped.'," added Mr. Thanthit.

The two latest QminC's drinks are now available in Thailand in a 150-ml bottle and retail for 25 Baht (0.7 USD). The drinks offer a low energy density of only 15 kilocalories. Online purchase can be made at www.qmincshop.com.