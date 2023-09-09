Thanh Do Law Firm Marks a Decade of Dedication and Remarkable Success in Delivering Premier Legal Services

Thanh Do Vietnam Law Company Limited commemorates a decade of wholehearted dedication to the legal profession, marked by expertise and a strong sense of responsibility. The firm is proud to announce the achievement of professional balance and service expansion across many legal consulting fields.

Thanh Do Vietnam Law Company Limited, one of the early-established and prominent law firms in Vietnam, has just marked a decade of relentless dedication, impressive achievements, and steadfastness in providing its clients with the highest professional legal services. Under the leadership of Lawyer Nguyen Lam Son, Thanh Do Law Firm has protected the rights of numerous clients, redefining industry standards by combining in-depth knowledge with a strong sense of responsibility.

Thanh Do Law Firm thrives on the close-knit collaboration of a talented collective. Guided by Lawyer Nguyen Lam Son, Thanh Do Law Firm has aggregated together over 20 highly skilled lawyers, along with a team of legal experts, paralegals, and collaborators with deep knowledge in the legal field. Operating under the guiding principle, "Clients are the reason for the existence and growth of Thanh Do Law Firm," the firm consistently set new objectives to drive the excellence of their legal team over time and raise the standards of their services, earning trust and commendations from both individual clients and businesses.

Lawyer Nguyen Lam Son, the representative of Thanh Do Vietnam Law Company Limited, shares": "With us, being at the forefront demands not only excellence but also opening the door to positive change and compassion. Therefore, in the near and far future, we will remain committed to delivering high-quality legal services. We hope to continue being a trusted partner for clients and the legal community, assisting them in overcoming challenges and legal issues,"

"Our mission goes beyond supporting clients, it extends to promoting the development and improvement of the legal system in Vietnam. We aspire for Thanh Do Law Firm to contribute to creating a better legal environment for individuals and businesses," he added.

Undergo a decade of wholehearted dedication, Thanh Do Law Firm is proud to announce the achievement of professional balance and service expansion across many legal consulting fields. The firm aims for diversity and quality, including investment advisory, regular business and commercial contract consulting for enterprises, involvement in dispute resolution in courts and commercial arbitration, and intellectual property advisory.

Additionally, Thanh Do Law Firm also delivers professional full-service assistance related to obtaining business licenses and permits, including business registration certificates, tour operator licenses, foreign language center licenses, study abroad consulting center licenses, clinic licenses, and many other licenses associated with regulated business sectors as per legal requirements.

For more information about Thanh Do Law Firm, visit https://luatthanhdo.com.vn

About Luat Thanh Do

Thanh Do Vietnam Law Company Limited has shone across the entirety of Vietnam as a reputable law firm, officially licensed by the Ministry of Justice, providing legal consulting services, license registration, and safeguarding the rights and interests of both domestic and international clients. Committed to prioritizing and upholding the spirit of responsibility and high professionalism in every project engaged in while actively contributing to the development of the legal industry in Vietnam. Thanh Do Law Firm represents excellence, comprehensive, creative and effective business.

