Thank Your Cleaner Day pays tribute to cleaners all around the world

Time to say thank you

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of cleaners have only one goal every day – they work to ensure that we can feel comfortable and safe in our living and work environment. Cleaning is one of the most important industries in the world, yet most of the people undertaking this important work are invisible to you. Every day, the skilled, hardworking, and dedicated cleaning staffs are working to ensure our facilities are clean and safe, especially during the Pandemic.



Karcher Malaysia Celebrates Thank You Cleaner’s Day 2022 with staff’s of PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

Karcher promises to make cleaning a more efficient and less stressful procedure for the cleaners. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability program, Karcher Cleaning Systems Sdn Bhd organized a "Thank Your Cleaner Day". Thank Your Cleaner Day recognises the hard work cleaners do and lets them know they are valued and appreciated.

This year, Karcher Malaysia celebrates Thank Your Cleaner Day together with the Hospitality sector consists of GENTING, AMARI, HILTON, SHERATON, PARKROYAL, FRASER, etc at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur. A total of 100 attendees from various hotels attended the event to show their appreciation to the cleaners. Karcher presented the Appreciation Trophy to honor excellent work ethics and best industry practices to 10 companies while 10 cleaner staffs were awarded with a certificate and appreciation gifts in recognitions of their exemplary work performance.

For 87 years, Karcher is constantly striving to achieve the best solution to very cleaning task globally. As the world's leading provider of efficient, resource- conserving cleaning systems, Karcher makes a difference by serving our customer's cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner for both homes and commercial industry.

Showing greater appreciation for cleaning services – this is the objective of Thank Your Cleaner Day, which takes place again this year in October 2022.