TheMissingHalf will be completed on 26th May with Reckitt and Shopee

BANGKOK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, partners with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan to launch "Complete #TheMissingHalf" Regional Super Brand Day. Families can rely on trusted brands from Reckitt including Enfagrow, Dettol, Shieldtox, Finish, Vanish and Durex to enhance the protection of the health, hygiene and nutrition of their loved ones, ensuring that they are not missing out.



Shoppers can look forward to health, hygiene, and nutrition tips and exclusive deals with Reckitt’s most-anticipated Super Brand Day of the year

Launched on 26 May as part of Reckitt's Super Brand Day campaign in Thailand, shoppers can access Reckitt's wide portfolio of family care essentials, while enjoying the best value deals on Shopee Mall.

For decades, parents have been taught that fostering academic intelligence would guarantee their child's best start to life, focusing less on developing their child's confidence, creativity and independence. When it comes to children's nutrition, Reckitt puts parents' worries to rest with Enfagrow Pro A+ by completing the missing half. Enfagrow Pro A+ is not only proven to assist in the healthy development of a child's IQ, but can aid in advancing EQ, an often overlooked aspect of a child's development.

Reckitt's range of products goes one step further to complete #TheMissingHalf for the entire family with their Health and Hygiene portfolio that consists of Dettol and Vanish. As countries start to ease restrictions, hygiene moves from a defensive chore to a habitual act of protection. While families seek to bond with their communities, parents still want complete protection for their kids so that they maximize their potential. For example, when it comes to family cleanliness, Vanish helps to remove stains easily, while being colour-safe on all clothes.

Muksitul Islam, ASEAN eCommerce Director at Reckitt, said, "Reckitt is proud to partner with Shopee in the regional Super Brand Day to connect ASEAN consumers to our beloved & trusted brands like Enfagrow, Dettol & Vanish. Through Shopee's impressive engagement tools, our consumers can not only look forward to choices tailored to their needs but also an enjoyable shopping experience from our diverse Nutrition, Health & Hygiene portfolio. We wish our consumers a wonderful Super Brand Day experience."

Siwagorn Siriwongpanupong, Director of Business Development at Shopee Thailand, added, "Consumers are shopping more frequently online for household and healthcare needs. We are glad to partner with Reckitt to provide parents and families with a wide variety of trusted brands that gives them the assurance they need when it comes to enhancing family health and nutrition. We will continue partnering with brands to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, variety and value all-year-round through Shopee Mall."

On 26 May, Reckitt will complete #TheMissingHalf with exclusive deals from Enfagrow, Dettol, Shieldtox, Finish, Vanish and Durex on Shopee Mall, providing shoppers with the best value and deals including:

Exclusive Promotions and Gifts with Purchase: offering special vouchers, gifts with purchase including

- Enfagrow Promotions: special discounts in first 2 Hours with deepest voucher 1,000.- and also exclusive gift Enfa x SaifahBhayu blanket value 990.-

- Dettol Promotions: highest Discount 50% with coupon discount up to 600.- and special GWP all day. (GWP: MUSE by Dettol Automatic Foam Hand Soap Dispenser + Refill 250ml Set & Dettol Sensitive Wet Wipes 10S)

- Hygiene Home Promotions : Best of Reckitt brands including Air Wick, Finish and Vanish for a one stop shop on all cleaning and household ite ms

- And for 100 top spender: 1st winner will get 1 Gold bar value 31,500.-

- Rank 2-21 get a voucher from PTT gastation value 1,000.-

- Rank 22-71 get Shopee Voucher value 500.- (Use with Enfa/Dettol/Durex shop)

- Rank 72-100 get LOCKNLOCK CLIP TUMBLER 540ML value 475.-

: minimum purchase 500.- for all store Special privileges from ShopeePay: Shoppers enjoy the additional benefits when paying via ShopeePay

