Therapy Pro wins at the 2022 Australian Disability Service Awards

Therapy Pro has been recognised at the Australian Disability Service Awards for their innovative program offerings and positive exceptional outcomes.

Claiming "Best Early Intervention Program", the award was received by Managing Director Phil Laidlaw .

The Australian Disability Awards saw industry leaders gather in Sydney for the event, hosted by paralympian medallists, Christie Dawes and Don Elgin , with Hon Bill Shorten MP providing the welcoming speech.

SYDNEY, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapy Pro, one of Australia's leading therapy and telehealth providers, has claimed top prize at the 2022 Australian Disability Service Awards in Sydney for "Best Early Intervention Program.

"It is a great honour to be receiving this award on behalf of the team, in recognition of all of the work, time and effort they have spent creating something truly exceptional and as impactful as the intervention program has been," said Therapy Pro CEO Phil Laidlaw. "Our model is built around high support for therapy excellence and client and family outcomes and this award is a testament to that, and we're honoured to have been both considered for the award and to have claimed it."

The title of Best Early Intervention Program is awarded for showing an innovative, differentiated, early intervention model demonstrating positive outcomes in terms of reducing the need for long-term support. "We know for ongoing success in kids therapy it is as much about the family as it is about the child," said Laidlaw. "Our program is about building a team around the child, so that they are supported not just during sessions, but whenever they may need it at home and in their day to day as well."

The award comes after a period of growth for Therapy Pro, with a host of new hires recently brought in and the company says it has no signs of slowing down. "We've been very lucky to always have such incredible people that make up our teams. To be honest, even though we're growing, we are very selective about who comes into Therapy Pro and I think that's part of this success story. We're a place for therapists who are hungry to grow and excel, but who are also just simply good people who want to work well together" said Laidlaw.

At the core of Therapy Pro is the client: the person receiving services. Being client-centred allows Therapy Pro to make decisions with very clear objectives in mind. Inspired by the vision of 'choice and control' developed by the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Therapy Pro has reimagined the world of service delivery the client central to the planning and delivery of services.



