Thermo King Launches the T-80E Series for Refrigerated Truck

Stronger performance in Refrigeration Capacity and Precise Temperature Control

SINGAPORE and BANGKOK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo King®, the world's leader in transport temperature control solutions, and a brand of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has launched its innovative product T-80E series units across the Asia Pacific market recently. As the next-generation product based on the Thermo King T series, T-80E series features new improved version of the control software, and are equipped with long-life electronic evaporator fans. It represents Thermo King's innovative technologies and sustainability focus to deliver greater refrigeration capacity with more accurate temperature control ability, exceeding customer expectations.

With more than 80 years of experience in transport temperature control solutions, Thermo King provides cold chain solutions for all kinds of transport systems. From railway to highway and marine transportation, from containers to trailers and trucks, its solutions cover the entire cold chain. Since the invention of the first transport refrigeration unit in 1938, Thermo King has been working to provide innovative solutions to meet various market challenges. The newly launched T-80E series units have many highlights: improved accuracy of temperature control in the truck's cold compartment; an engine with lower emissions to the environment, higher performance, longer life, lower maintenance cost, and better cost efficiency, contributing to lower total cost of ownership.

"The T-80E series continues Thermo King's tradition of customer-centric innovation," said Jeffrey Huang, Leader of Product Management and Engineering of Thermo King, Asia Pacific. "It shifts the performance of the Thermo King independent units to a higher level with accurate temperature control, greater refrigeration capacity and efficient air flow management. We will continue to uphold our innovation commitment and provide customers with temperature control transport products and solutions exceeding their expectations, while driving the further development of the cold chain market."



A cold chain transport truck equipped with the T-80E series unit

Precise temperature control and great refrigeration capacity

By optimizing the airflow design, and with great refrigeration capacity, the air flows to the bottom of the compartment to effectively solve the refrigeration problem during parking so that the design of the unit can perform in even the harshest of conditions, right up to 55℃ which has been proven by extensive filed trials and thousands of running hours. As tested, the measured refrigeration performance of the T-80E series units is better than those of their predecessors based on the same test standard. More particularly, at 30℃ ambient temperature, the capacity of T-80E series units on engine power ranges from 7100W to 8150W when the return air to evaporator is at 0℃, and from 3700W to 4100W at -20℃.

The T-80E series integrates a variety of outstanding innovations. With extensive test optimizations and the outstanding system design and logic control, the units have achieved the industry-leading goal: a temperature control accuracy of less than ±1.2℃ at normal ambient temperatures as tested in accordance with applicable standards. As a result, the temperature-sensitive goods can be better protected. Meanwhile, this series provides various options in temperature control accuracy, a dual-temperature solution, and water heating. What's more, the units feature the remote monitoring function to monitor the temperature changes within the compartment throughout the entire transportation process to ensure the safety of the transported goods. In addition, the highly functional EMC series controllers are also easy to operate, ensuring accurate temperature control when transporting any product. It easily meets the needs of simultaneous transportation of different goods, improve transportation efficiency, shorten distribution routes, and reduce operating costs.

High-performance, reliable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly

Key components of the T-80E series units have many advantages as following:

High performance and high security: The T-80E series is equipped with compressors that are corrosion-resistant, perform better, and last longer. Additionally, the series also features the spring-loaded exhaust valve plates, which are lifted as a whole at excessive high pressure to achieve the purpose of discharging and ensure the safe operation of the compressors and the units.

The T-80E series is equipped with compressors that are corrosion-resistant, perform better, and last longer. Additionally, the series also features the spring-loaded exhaust valve plates, which are lifted as a whole at excessive high pressure to achieve the purpose of discharging and ensure the safe operation of the compressors and the units. Low fuel consumption and low operating cost: The T-80E series is highly efficient and achieve the balance between fuel consumption and performance, providing sufficient refrigeration capacity in a variety of ambient environments to protect the goods. The included EMC controller efficiently manages all functions of the units and its advanced fuel-saving technology greatly improves the fuel efficiency. The maintenance interval is up to 2,000 hours (EMI2000), which effectively reduces the maintenance cost.

The T-80E series is highly efficient and achieve the balance between fuel consumption and performance, providing sufficient refrigeration capacity in a variety of ambient environments to protect the goods. The included EMC controller efficiently manages all functions of the units and its advanced fuel-saving technology greatly improves the fuel efficiency. The maintenance interval is up to 2,000 hours (EMI2000), which effectively reduces the maintenance cost. Low emission and low pollution: The T-80E series is also equipped with an efficient engine that reduces fuel consumption by 15% compared to similar products in the industry under the same ambient conditions and is superior in reducing environmental emissions and noise pollution. The longer maintenance interval of 2,000 hours/24 months reduces liquid leakage and waste emissions, creating less pollution to the environment. Additionally, 99.7% of the unit materials are recyclable to minimize the environmental impact.

Easy to operate and access

The EMC controller with graphical display and multi-language capability is easy to use. Furthermore, the units have alert levels for oil and coolant levels in addition to programmable service intervals and regular maintenance reminders. The electrical and engine components are easy for service access. The USB port enables communications with the PC MonitorTM software which supports easy unit configuration and data download.

