ThermoEx Engineering Sdn Bhd and University Malaya Sign MOU to Promote ESG and Technological Development

ThermoEx and University Malaya Sign MOU to Promote ESG and Technological Development

—

ThermoEx Engineering Sdn Bhd (ThermoEx), a pioneer in engineering solutions committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices and technological innovation, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with University Malaya, Nanotechnology and Catalysis Centre (NANOCAT). This strategic partnership aims to enhance educational tools and promote the development of environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

ThermoEx will collaborate with University Malaya to develop and implement the SIMPLE PARAMETER, an innovative tuition tool designed to streamline and enhance the educational experience for engineering students. Additionally, the partnership will focus on evaluating the physical and chemical properties of recycled cardboard paper to develop sustainable, paper-based food packaging materials. These initiatives underscore ThermoEx’s commitment to sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Johze Low, founder and CEO of ThermoEx, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Our partnership with University Malaya represents a significant step forward in both educational advancement and sustainable development. We are committed to leveraging our technological innovations to foster a more sustainable future."

Johze would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Dr. Mohd Rafie, Director of the Nanotechnology and Catalysis Centre (NANOCAT), and Assoc. Prof. Ir. Ts. Dr. Lai Chin Wei from University Malaya, for their invaluable contributions and significant occasion. Both parties work together towards achieving for the shared goals.

ThermoEx has self-developed a simplified and automated computation formula using Excel to calculate multi-dimensional design parameters. With this pre-set formula, the design team can complete the design parameters for a cleanroom within 2 hours, a significant improvement over the traditional 2-day manual process used by cleanroom consultancy firms. Additionally, ThermoEx aims to transform recycled cardboard paper into sustainable food packaging materials, contributing to environmental conservation and reducing waste.

ThermoEx’s dedication to ESG principles and technological development is evident in their ongoing projects and partnerships. By collaborating with academic institutions like University Malaya, ThermoEx not only contributes to the academic community but also pushes the boundaries of sustainable engineering practices. The company’s initiatives aim to create a lasting impact on the environment and the community, reflecting their commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About ThermoEx Engineering Sdn Bhd

Founded in 2017, ThermoEx Engineering Sdn. Bhd. specializes in high-quality Mechanical, Electrical, and Process Utility (MEP) Construction Engineering Solutions, with a particular focus on cleanroom services. With a team of specialists boasting over 20 years of professional experience, ThermoEx is committed to delivering customized, innovative, and knowledge-based solutions. The company strives to exceed industry expectations and ensure client satisfaction through its dedication to excellence.

