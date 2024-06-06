ThermoEx Engineering Sdn Bhd Commits to Planting 100,000 Trees as Part of Ambitious ESG Initiative

ThermoEx commits to Planting 100,000 Trees as Part of Ambitious ESG Initiative

ThermoEx Engineering Sdn Bhd (ThermoEx), a leading engineering solutions provider dedicated to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, is thrilled to announce a significant commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. As part of their ESG initiative, ThermoEx pledges to plant 100,000 trees over the next five years.

This transformative project, initiated by Johze Low, the founder and CEO of ThermoEx, commenced in May 2024 with a tree planting event at IKTBN Alor Gajah in Melaka. The collaboration with JCI Entrepreneur Metropolitan and the Reforestation Initiative Organisation (RIO) underscores ThermoEx’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

Johze Low stated, "Our goal extends beyond planting trees; we are cultivating a sustainable future. Our partnership with JCI Entrepreneur Metropolitan and RIO highlights our commitment to ESG principles and our desire to make a lasting positive impact on both the environment and our community."

ThermoEx’s ESG initiative is designed to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and social consciousness. The company aims to engage communities, raise awareness, and inspire actions towards a more sustainable future.

About ThermoEx Engineering Sdn. Bhd.:

Founded in 2017, ThermoEx Engineering Sdn. Bhd. specializes in high-quality Mechanical, Electrical, and Process Utility (MEP) Construction Engineering Solutions, with a particular focus on cleanroom services. With a team of specialists boasting over 20 years of professional experience, ThermoEx is committed to delivering customized, innovative, and knowledge-based solutions. The company strives to exceed industry expectations and ensure client satisfaction through its dedication to excellence.

Contact Info:

Name: Johze Low

Email: Send Email

Organization: ThermoEx Engineering Sdn Bhd

Website: http://www.thermoex-eng.com



