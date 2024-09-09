Third Consecutive Year: Mottaz & Sisk Work Injury Lawyers Named 2024’s Top Workers’ Compensation Attorneys in Coon Rapids, Minnesota by Super Lawyers

Minnesota’s voice for the injured since 1989.

—

Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law, a premier law firm in Minnesota, is pleased to share that its founding attorney Jerry W. Sisk has been selected as the top-rated workers’ compensation attorney in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, in this year’s Super Lawyers list. This annual list recognizes the top 5% attorneys across the US states.

With this recognition for the third consecutive year, Mottaz & Sisk Work Injury Lawyers’ standing as top-rated Minnesota work injury lawyers has once again been confirmed. Jerry said that the award recognizes not just his personal achievements but the remarkable contributions of the larger Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law team, as well as the services they provide to their clients. “It’s an honor to be recognized among such highly respected lawyers in Minnesota," he said. "This award is a testament to the quality of our services, a recognition of our world-class team of work injury lawyers, and a celebration of our clients who have shown great confidence in us over the years.”

A representative of Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law commented on the selection, saying, “We are thrilled to see our founding attorney, and in extension, all Mottaz & Sisk work injury lawyers, recognized by Super Lawyers. It is a reflection of our firm’s unwavering commitment to being our clients’ voice throughout the legal proceedings.”

Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law has one of the best teams of Minnesota work injury lawyers in Coon Rapids. With decades of experience championing injured workers’ rights, the firm provides counsel in a range of practice areas, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, brain injury, wrongful death benefits, mental injury, back injury, and chronic pain. The firm’s impressive track record is marked by its dedicated service and deep knowledge of the complexities of the legal landscape. Mottaz & Sisk work injury lawyers prioritize client success and therefore focus on not just offering them legal representation but also becoming true partners.

Beyond offering legal counsel and representation, Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law is also widely recognized for actively empowering Coon Rapids’ residents through education on injury law. The firm invests in ensuring everyone knows their legal rights under Minnesota law to help them efficiently and successfully navigate the complexities of workers’ compensation claims. The firm’s representative explained that Mottaz & Sisk Injury Law is committed to protecting workers’ rights, and the awards its lawyers have received over the years are particularly special because they continue to affirm the teams’ efforts. “We recognize our clients’ need for reliable and empathetic legal representation in the face of an injury. This is why we tirelessly strive to be the best work injury and personal injury attorneys in Minnesota.”

“It is a privilege for us to be able to work with our clients on matters that make a difference in their lives and be recognized for it. Thank you to Super Lawyers for recognizing our contributions in injury law,” Jerry concluded.

Contact Info:

Name: Jerry Sisk

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mottaz & Sisk Work Injury Lawyers

Phone: (763) 421-8226

Website: https://mottazsiskinjurylaw.com/

Release ID: 89140528

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.