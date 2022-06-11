Third HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Online Concert Shares Remarkable Virtual Experience for Thousands of Music Lovers

Candy Lo, KOLOR, and a host of international musical guest stars

encourage youth to dream

HONG KONG, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Broadband and Macroview Telecom, the digital technology solutions arms under HGC Global Communications Group (HGC Group), successfully held the third HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Online Concert virtually on 10 June. The star-studded line-up from around the world all delivered stellar performances and memorable moments. The show not only brought audio-visual delights to thousands of music lovers online, but also exemplified HGC Group's dedication to inspiring local youngsters to pursue their dreams.



As in the previous HGC online concerts, the third HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Online Concert featured various talented performers, including local singers Candy Lo.

As in the previous HGC online concerts, the third HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Online Concert featured various talented performers, including local singers Candy Lo and KOLOR. In addition to singing their own signature songs, the performance by the couple Candy and Sammy, lead vocalist of KOLOR, was among the event's highlights, pumping up the concert vibe with energetic music. Local groups The Lemon Ones, Whizz, and Goodnight, Lillie, also impressed the audience with their unique style and gave a glimpse of the beauty of music in different genres. Foreign talents Anthony Viet Son from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Music Painters from Singapore also wowed the audience with great performances.

HGC Group strives to support local youngsters in pursuing their dreams, identifying the hidden gems and encouraging them to unleash their potential to the fullest. The Group has organised three rounds of HGC "Go Ahead, Performers!" Online Concert already this year, bringing together Hong Kong and overseas musicians, bands, and performers to share the joy of music with fellow music lovers. These online concerts also granted the musicians an opportunity to shine bright on stage. In the future, HGC Group will continue to organise a variety of special events, giving practical support to youngsters.

As a member of HGC Group, HGC Broadband focuses on making a positive impact on the local community, in parallel to providing various broadband services to satisfy consumers' needs. As for Macroview Telecom, the digital technology solutions arm under HGC Group, it specialises in cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions, with more than 10 years of experience providing cybersecurity tactics. The company has more than 200 certified cybersecurity specialists to guarantee enterprise customers a comprehensive suite of solutions, securing the most out of digital transformation.

