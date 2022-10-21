For the third year in a row, Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand has been named one of the "Best Places to Work" in Thailand.

BANGKOK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporation of the global healthcare Novo Nordisk, which will celebrate 100 years of innovation and leadership in diabetes care in 2023, Novo Nordisk Thailand has been recognized as one of Thailand's best places to work for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022) and as one of the best places to work for women in 2022.

A best place to work qualification, we have had in the last three years, came at quite a challenging Covid-19 time. This achievement shows that Novo Nordisk thinks of the workplace more than just an office space and targets to achieve but it focuses a lot on an environment and the culture in which people work putting it as an utmost priority. We take care of our employees and support our teams through different times considering equity, trust in leadership, diversity and inclusion.

A survey conducted revealed that 95% of 207 workers felt positively about the company. We're proud to be one of the best places to work in Thailand. We care about the well-being of our employees and their families; and we commit to make sure everybody feels safe and open to speak up. We respect and appreciate our employee' feedbacks; their voice matters here and helps us to improve on a regular basis.

This year we are also honored to be rated as a Best Place to Work for Women, and this is clearly aligned with our emphasis on diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities at the workplace from different perspectives.

Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand offers an award-winning culture, internal advancement opportunities, career training and development, high-level mentoring, emphasis on wellness (both mental and physical) initiatives, social responsibility, and competitive compensation and benefits packages. These factors all contribute to the company's standing as one of the best places to work in Thailand.

"We've acted on what we learned from last years Best Place to Work Award surveys to better serve our employees. Our staff members are the most valuable company asset to ensure consistent and sustainable business successes. We are grateful to every employee and everyone who supports our employees, allowing them to make a difference to our company's culture, and for believing in our mission to drive change for our patients." said Vera Bakirova, HR Director for Novo Nordisk Thailand.

