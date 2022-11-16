Third.i announce Hong Kong exhibition and launch of private luxury homes in London





Buyers will be able to view scale models and architectural models, as well as meet key individuals from Third.i to find out how Graphite Square makes many improvements to the public area, how Vauxhall has become one of the best London suburbs to invest in real-estate due to an extensive local area transformation, and how Third.i are helping to meet increased demand for rental homes with designated office space following Covid-19 lockdowns where tenants experienced first-hand the benefits of being able to work from home.



The £280million GDV development will offer 110 one to three-bed private new homes, over 80,000sq ft of co-working space and architecturally landscaped communal gardens with fire pits and children's play areas, plus elements to enhance biodiversity.



The contemporary interiors will evoke timeless stylish design throughout to include muted colour palettes, airy open plan living spaces, floor to ceiling doors affording fine views of the London skyline and grand entrance lobbies featuring ceiling sculptures – all taking a nod to the area's industrial past with a sophisticated blend of brick, steel, glass and plants.



Vauxhall itself occupies a prime spot in London, and due to a substantial transformation programme, it's being rejuvenated with new residents and commercial space. As a result, the neighbourhood has become more vibrant and a very attractive place to live. Retail, leisure and office space is at the heart, as is improved connectivity with new train stations expected to increase tube and train passengers to 61million by 2035, green spaces, public realm spaces and the building of multiple high-end homes. There's no compromising when it comes to a London education either, with Vauxhall ideally placed for top universities. This activity has helped fuel demand for Graphite Square, with 40% of sales so far being to buy-to-let investors, 30% to international buyers sending their children to a London university and 30% to expats.



Luke Berry, Founder at Third.i commented: "Graphite Square is the perfect embodiment of our belief in creating better places to live, work and play. Despite Brexit and Covid-19, Vauxhall is set to be the hottest destination for international investors. The neighbourhood is the ideal destination for people's changing lifestyles, especially for London tenants looking for more flexible ways of living and working. We are very much looking forward to launching Tower B, our premier building, in Hong Kong, and talking with potential buyers about the appeal of our homes as well as investing in Vauxhall itself, which is in the middle of one of central London's largest regeneration projects."



Third.i is launching Graphite Square at the Alexandra Room, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Hong Kong on 19th and 20th November 2022 from 11am to 6pm.



Hashtag: #Third.i

