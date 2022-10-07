Thirty-nine PolyU research projects granted the NSFC’s Young Scientists Fund 2022, with PolyU ranking as the top recipient among local universities





The Fund has been expanded to allow researchers and universities in Hong Kong to apply for the first time. Each project will be granted funding of RMB 300,000 to support basic research work for three years.



The awarded PolyU research projects cover a wide spectrum of topics, including environmental protection, green living environment, climate change, construction technology, and innovation in AI-assisted medical devices, fostering a better future for our changing living environment.



Professor Christina WONG, Director of Research and Innovation at PolyU , said, “We are thankful for the support from the NSFC Young Scientists Fund for Hong Kong researchers, which will facilitate and strengthen our research projects and scientists’ development. With top-notch scholars and experts, PolyU is dedicated to conducting impactful research in interdisciplinary fields, making positive contributions to Hong Kong and the Nation’s technology and socioeconomic advancement.”



Under the talent funding system of the NSFC, the Fund supports young researchers to freely choose their research topics within the funding scope of the NSFC to conduct basic research, fosters the ability of young scientists to independently undertake research projects and do creative research, stimulates the creative thinking of young scientists, and trains upcoming talents for basic research.



This year, PolyU not only gained the leading position in the Young Scientists Fund, but also made good achievements in other funds and programmes from NSFC.



