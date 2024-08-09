Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara Celebrates Milestone with Branding of MRT Station

MRT Kota Damansara Thomson Hospital highlights sustainable and community-centered access to healthcare

KOTA DAMANSARA, 8 August 2024 – Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, the flagship tertiary-care healthcare provider of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, proudly announced the branding of Kota Damansara MRT station to 'MRT Kota Damansara Thomson Hospital'. This strategic initiative emphasises the importance of accessibility to quality healthcare services and underscores Thomson Hospital’s commitment to sustainable access to healthcare.

The proximity of the 'MRT Kota Damansara Thomson Hospital' station to the hospital, directly linked with a completely shaded walkway, facilitates convenient access for patients and visitors and promotes environmental sustainability by encouraging the use of public transportation.

From left: Barry Kan, Executive Vice Chairman of TMC Life Sciences Berhad; Dr Heng Jun Li Melvin, Acting Group CEO of TMC Life Sciences Berhad; Dato’ Sri Mohd Mokhtar bin Hj. Mohd Shariff, Chairman of TMC Life Sciences Berhad; Dato Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni; Deputy Minister of Health, Malaysia, Muhammad Izuan bin Ahmad Kasim, State Assembly Member for Kota Damansara; Datuk Mohd Zarif Mohd Hashim, Chief Executive Officer, MRT Corp and Dr. Siva Kumaran Jayaraman, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Malaysia, Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni, expressed his support for the initiative, stating, "Today’s occasion is one of great importance, as it signifies the culmination of the Government’s efforts in bridging the gap between healthcare and transportation. Having an MRT station situated right next to a healthcare facility is a step in the right direction towards making healthcare more accessible.”

Cementing Commitment of Celebrating Life for 30 Years

Offering access to care for over 50 specialties and subspecialties, Thomson Hospital is a one- stop solution for tertiary care, delivering healthcare to our community tailored to their needs.

"A key element of our unwavering commitment to excellence is ensuring that healthcare remains accessible to everyone. This MRT station branding represents a significant enhancement in our ability to serve both local and international patients, particularly from Indonesia, China, Bangladesh, and beyond," said Dato’ Sri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff, Chairman of TMC Life Sciences Berhad.

A Vision for Accessible and Sustainable Healthcare

As TMC Life Sciences charts a path towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the renamed MRT station will play a great role in promoting increased use of public transport to travel to the hospital.

Acting Group CEO of TMC Life Sciences Berhad, Dr Heng Jun Li Melvin, added, "We are delighted to commemorate Thomson's family celebration of 30 years in delivering accessible, accountable and sustainable healthcare with the branding of the MRT station. This initiative exemplifies our ongoing efforts to enhance patient experience as we continue to deliver world- class standards in healthcare to our communities."

A collaboration between Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara and Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp), today’s event symbolises a new chapter in enhancing healthcare access for the community and underscores a shared commitment towards advancing healthcare accessibility and sustainability in Malaysia.



THOMSON’s Heart for the Community

In pursuing greater accessibility and healthcare awareness, 10 wheelchairs and health screening packages were presented to deserving Kota Damansara community members at the event. As part of a Community Service Initiative, Thomson Hospital worked jointly with ADUN Kota Damansara, Muhammad Izuan Ahmad Kasim, to address pressing needs of the community, contributing to accessibility of healthcare for local Damansara citizens. This initiative was held to also celebrate Thomson’s 30 years of delivering healthcare to the community.

In the past year, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara was named the Specialty Hospital of the Year for paediatric services at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2024 and the Specialist Hospital of the Year in Asia Pacific at the recent GHAPAC Awards 2024. These prestigious accolades highlight THOMSON’s efforts in redefining the standards of healthcare through unwavering dedication to innovation, setting of new industry benchmarks, and substantial contributions to its communities.

Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, accountable, and sustainable healthcare to help people live healthier lives. With a relentless focus on patient-centered care and continuous improvement, the hospital is poised to achieve many more milestones in the years to come. For more information, visit https://www.thomsonhospitals.com/.

