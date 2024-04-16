Thomson Hospital Performs Its First Bowel Atresia Surgery on Premature Infant

Specialty Hospital of the Year for paediatric service excellence awarded at Healthcare Asia Awards 2024 achieves a new milestone

—

Photo Caption - Dr Sangita Dharshini Terumalay, Consultant Paediatrician & Paediatric Neurologist, Dr Sivakumaran Jayaraman, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, and Sr Tan Mei Yuan, Senior Nurse Manager, receive the Specialty Hospital of the Year award at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2024 in Singapore

Hospital Kota Damansara (Thomson) successfully performed its first bowel atresia surgery on a premature infant on 5th April 2024. The 32-week-old baby diagnosed at four days old is one of twins with the other twin showing no developmental issues.

Bowel atresia is a congenital condition where a portion of the intestine is narrowed or blocked, requiring immediate surgical intervention to prevent life-threatening complications. “We are thankful that we were able to intervene early with the successful surgery to ensure a better quality of life for the infant in years to come. This milestone achievement also showcases Thomson’s continued commitment to advancing neonatal care to ensure positive outcomes for our most vulnerable patients,” commented Dr Anita Kaur Ahluwalia, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist.

The surgery was led by Dato’ Dr Zakaria Zahari, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, and assisted by Dr. Foo Sze Yuen, Consultant Anaesthesiologist and Paediatric Anaesthesiologist. Commenting on this, Dato’ Dr Zakaria highlighted that, “Performing our first bowel atresia surgery is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our medical team. Our holistic peadiatric team is fully equipped with expert professionals and advanced technology to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality care and achieve optimal outcomes.”

A Niche for Children’s Healthcare

This achievement comes on the heels of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara's recent win as the Specialty Hospital of the Year for paediatric services at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2024. This prestigious accolade highlights our paediatric team efforts in redefining the standards of healthcare through unwavering dedication to innovation, setting of new industry benchmarks, and substantial contributions to their communities.

Thomson Hospital had also performed its first Kasai and Myasthenia surgeries in the past year, a testament to its capacity to meet the needs of underserved paediatric patients. It has also been the first in Southeast Asia to administer Spinraza, a US Food and Drug Administration approved treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

A Forerunner in Paediatric Care Excellence

Over the past year, the hospital has significantly expanded its team of consultants to cover the full range of paediatric needs under one roof. Our roster now includes general paediatricians, neonatologist, paediatric neurologist, paediatric cardiologist, paediatric endocrinologist, child, and adolescent psychiatrist, as well as paediatric surgeons, paediatric neurosurgeon, paediatric orthopaedic surgeon, paediatric ophthalmologist, and paediatric anaesthesiologist.

“Our achievement reflects our comprehensive understanding of the diverse healthcare needs of children. We pride ourselves on leveraging each other's strengths to deliver unparalleled care for complex medical cases, while also providing holistic support for our young patients and their families,” said Dr Siva Kumaran Jayaraman, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara.

Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara remains steadfast in its mission to provide accessible, accountable, and sustainable healthcare to help people live healthier lives. With a relentless focus on patient-centered care and continuous improvement, the hospital is poised to achieve even greater paediatric milestones in the years to come. For more information, visit www.thomsonhospitals.com.

