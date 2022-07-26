Thousands of educators, policymakers & technology leaders assemble to discuss the future of education in Indonesia

JAKARTA, July 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On 3-4 August 2022, EDUtech Indonesia will once again bring together the entire Indonesian education ecosystem to discuss new strategies, pedagogies, and innovations to bring inspiration in education to all.





Over the two days, over 100 expert speakers from K-12 Schools and higher education institutions across Indonesia and beyond will be addressing key themes such as Digital Leadership, Hybrid Learning, and Next-Gen Tools and Pedagogy in both English and Bahasa Indonesia.

Headlining the festival agenda are Anindito Aditomo, Head of Agency for Standardization, Curriculum, and Assessment in Education, Ministry Of Education, Culture, Research and Technology, Republic Of Indonesia and Solehuddin Muhammad, Rector, Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia. Anindito Aditomo will be opening the conference on the morning of 3rd August, while Solehuddin Muhammad, will evaluate the challenges and opportunity for Higher Education in Indonesia and the pandemic.

Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Indonesia include:

Widyawan , Director of Information & Systems, Universitas Gajah Mada

, Director of Information & Systems, Raden Arief Setyawan , Head of System and Information Technology Unit and Faculty Member of Electrical Engineering, Brawijaya University

, Head of System and Information Technology Unit and Faculty Member of Electrical Engineering, Agus W. Soehadi , Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Universitas Prasetiya Mulia

, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs, Dr Teddy Mantoro , Director of Media-Tech Lab, Sampoerna University

, Director of Media-Tech Lab, Dr Ivan Butar , Chair of Education, Monash University Indonesia Campus

, Chair of Education, Anthea Calista , Vice Principal of Curriculum, PENABUR Secondary Kelapa Gading

, Vice Principal of Curriculum, Lilin I. Rahardjo , Head of Foundation, Merlion School

, Head of Foundation, Sudeep Palekar , Vice Principal Curriculum & Cambridge Exam Officer, Global Sevilla

, Vice Principal Curriculum & Cambridge Exam Officer, Mario Himawan , Indonesian Principal and Head of IT, Beacon Academy

, Indonesian Principal and Head of IT, Eric Budiyono, Principal, Temasek Independent School

Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by edtech leaders including Lenovo, Google for Education, Amazon Web Services, Zoom, Canvas by Instructure, Coursera for Campus and more.

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 2,000 education stakeholders from Indonesia and beyond.

About EDUtech Indonesia 2022

Date: 3-4 August 2022, LIVE ONLINE

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 08:30 am WIB

Website: https://www.terrapinn.com/virtual/edutech-indonesia/index.stm

Register: https://secure.terrapinn.com/V5/step1.aspx?E=10576

About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.

Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Jessica Foong

Marketing

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Jessica.foong@terrapinn.com

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com