Threads Styling announces the launch of new B2B service, Threads Connect, empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists worldwide

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Threads Styling, the leading luxury shopping platform announces the launch of a new service aimed at empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists to scale their own business. The program, called Threads Connect, gives partners direct access to Threads' own custom-built technology platform, global sourcing network and curated style content. The new service will drive the next stage of the company's global expansion plans with a strong focus on the US and the APAC region.



Threads has become the go-to luxury shopping platform for Gen Z and young Millennials thanks to its innovative business model. The brand inspires young luxury consumers across their native social channels Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, and services clients over their preferred chat platform including Whatsapp, iMessage and WeChat. The convenient chat-based model creates a completely personalised service and allows the brand to engage directly with young luxury consumers.

For the first time, Threads will offer independent personal shoppers and stylists the opportunity to become a partner, giving them the ability to tap into its unique platform via the Threads Connect service. Partners will be connected to the Threads global sourcing network, including its extensive community of brand partners, giving them unrivaled access to hard-to-find pieces anywhere in the world.

In addition, they can access Threads' technology platform which enables shoppers to track all client sales and order status. They can invoice and service clients across any channels, while maintaining a central knowledge base. Partners also have the option to utilise Threads' inspiring style content, as well as its global logistics network.

Sophie Hill, Threads Styling CEO comment:

"I'm so excited to share Threads' unique technology platform with independent personal shoppers worldwide and help them to scale their own business. Our system was built to enable our internal personal shoppers to deliver a high level of service to their client base, and extending the platform via the Threads Connect service is a natural next step".

Through its personalised social and chat-based commerce model, Threads Styling is the future of fashion commerce for the next generation of Gen Z and young Millennial luxury shoppers. The new Threads Connect service will enable Threads to expand its community, broaden its global presence and continue to pioneer a new era of chat-based commerce.

