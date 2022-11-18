Three ITRI Technologies Honored at 2022 R&D 100 Awards

This is the 15th consecutive year ITRI received the honor of the R&D 100 Awards

HSINCHU, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions was recognized at the R&D 100 Awards Gala held in San Diego on November 17 for its three winning technologies this year. The award winners are: High Resolution Full-Color Micro LED Display for AR Glasses in the IT/electrical category; Point-of-Care AI-DR in the software/services category; and, in collaboration with Celanese® Micromax™ (former DuPont MCM), GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag Metallization for mmWave 5G Wireless Devices in the mechanical/materials category.



ITRI and Celanese® Micromax™ representatives accepted the awards at the R&D 100 Awards Gala in San Diego on November 17

Often referred to as the "Oscars of innovation" and the "Nobel Prize of engineering," the R&D 100 Awards competition recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance. The R&D 100 Awards this year celebrates 60 years of honoring great R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology.

"ITRI has had an amazing 15-year run at the R&D 100 Awards. This year included three winners and seven finalists, so 10 ITRI technologies received acknowledgement this year," said R&D World VP and Editorial Director Paul Heney. "Over the past several decades, Taiwan has been an economic phenomenon, and one of the reasons is that Taiwan has consistently invested in research and development. National labs like ITRI are critical for innovation and the development of new technologies for industry," said R&D World VP and Editorial Director Paul Heney.

ITRI President Edwin Liu expressed his excitement about ITRI's performance at the R&D 100 Awards. "We are honored to be recognized for the 15th consecutive year by the prestigious R&D 100 Awards for winning three innovations. Since 2008, we have won 50 R&D 100 Awards, and more than 90% of the winning technologies have been commercialized, showing that the innovations all have immense industry value," he said. "ITRI will continue to develop market-oriented R&D results and explore new opportunities to innovate a better future for society."

ITRI is currently seeking licensing partnerships with global companies that will bring these innovative, patented R&D 100 Award-winning technologies to market:

High Resolution Full-Color Micro LED Display for AR Glasses

The High Resolution Full-Color Micro LED Display for AR Glasses assists panel manufacturers and other industry players to upgrade their technology, expand their Micro LED applications, meet market demand and secure business opportunities in next-generation augmented reality (AR) display products. It features high resolution, high brightness, great compatibility, and low power consumption. To introduce ITRI's Micro LED technology into augmented reality applications and deliver it from lab to market, ITRI founded an alliance in 2016 to integrate the supply chain. The alliance connects 50 industry chain suppliers in advanced materials, semiconductor processes, and precision equipment. It provides comprehensive upstream to downstream solutions to fulfill industry needs for different stages of verification, development, and IP licensing.

Point-of-Care AI-DR

Point-of-Care AI-DR is the first AI-assisted system which can be integrated into handheld and desktop fundus cameras commonly used in hospitals and clinics to detect diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Point-of-Care AI-DR diagnoses DR and DME in 5 to 10 seconds, instantly assesses image quality before diagnosis to prevent misinterpretation by the AI, marks lesions and assesses the corresponding severity levels, and can identify 14 other common ocular fundus abnormalities. Point-of-Care AI-DR is easy to use, so general physicians can perform early screening for DR and DME complications. It also can determine whether a patient should be referred to an ophthalmologist. Screening through general physicians increases screening rates, reduces treatment costs and improves patient outcomes by enabling early detection.

GreenTape™ 9KC LTCC and Ag Metallization for mmWave 5G Wireless Devices

5G mmWave frequency bands have become the key to the next-generation network. ITRI and Celanese® Micromax™ partnered to combine GreenTape™ low-temperature co-fired ceramic (LTCC) material and ITRI's mmWave circuit design, creating a 5G mmWave communication component with high commercial value. Featuring low loss, high stability, and high heat dissipation, the innovation can be a powerful tool for 5G O-RAN innovators.

