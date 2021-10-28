Three legendary NASA astronauts to host Mission Discovery Singapore Space & STEM Camp

Mission Discovery Singapore is back!

Mission Discovery Singapore 2021, 13 - 17 Dec, National University of Singapore

Open to all High School Students from 14 years and above, Mission Discovery is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to team up with Rockstar NASA astronauts to do something extraordinary!

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Discovery Singapore is back and offers High School students a once-in-a-lifetime chance team up with 3 Rockstar NASA astronauts to do something extraordinary!



Winning team at Mission Discovery Singapore 2019

Students 14 years and above from the local region are invited to spend 5 days working in teams to design a project that could impact humanity both on Earth and beyond.

With guidance from 3 legendary NASA astronauts: Scott Kelly , Steve Swanson & Tony Antonelli, and a team of NASA personnel, space scientists and world-renowned professors, the best idea will be launched into Space on a SpaceX Rocket, and carried out by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS)!

"It is an incredible opportunity to have your idea used as an experiment on the International Space Station, and it's been fascinating to watch the ideas develop over the last few days," Tony Antonelli, Astronaut & Space Shuttle Pilot.

The Mission Discovery programme gives young people access to opportunities & the skills needed for a successful future, including communication, team building, leadership and project management, all whilst elevating their chances of getting into the university of their dreams.

After a successful Singapore launch in 2019 at Stamford American International School, Mission Discovery returns in 2021, and will be held at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Cultural Centre on the 13th – 17th December 2021.

To find out more about Mission Discovery and hear from the astronauts and participants: www.isset.space/products/mission-discovery-singapore

About Mission Discovery

Mission Discovery was first launched in 2012 at King's College London. Since then, over 30 programmes with 16 different astronauts have been staged across 4 continents, involving over 9,000 students sending 33 experiments into space on 8 different spacecrafts and counting...

Mission Discovery introduces youth to the highest level of NASA Leadership, Space Exploration and Scientific Research and we've seen incredible things young imaginations can achieve when teamed up with science.