Three in a Row: AOC is Top Gaming Monitor Brand Again

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 April 2022 - AOC has once again taken first place in market share for gaming monitors (100Hz and above) worldwide, according to the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker Q4 2021. It first captured the top slot in 2019 and has continued to lead the sector for the past three years.As one of the world's leading monitor and IT accessories brands, AOC has made great strides in gaming during this period, launching its sub-brand AGON by AOC to better consolidate its existing gaming line-up, extending the portfolio for casual gamers, competitive gamers, and ambitions esports players.says Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore.AOC offers a large and ever expanding gaming monitor portfolio with numerous panel choices (IPS, VA, OLED), monitor sizes ranging from 24" to 49", various aspect ratios (16:9, 21:9, 32:9), resolution from Full HD up to Ultra HD and beyond (5120 x 1440), with refresh rates up to 360Hz and 0.1ms response time, AGON by AOC offers a gaming monitor for users of any budget and to meet any requirement.AOC is not a newcomer in this sector and has been dedicated to the innovation and manufacturing of gaming monitors since 2014. Through understanding gamers' passion and desire, AOC has collaborated with Porsche Design and RIOT Games on exclusive premium gaming monitors. AOC has also partnered up with successful e-sport organization G2 Esports, sponsoring various gaming events around the world, including Red Bull and ESL tournaments. In addition, AOC also hosted the highly competitive 3rd AOC Masters tournament online in APMEA and will continue to extend the power of AGON by AOC into gaming communities.said Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore.*Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming Monitor 2019-2021 （≥100Hz）Images: Download

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.



