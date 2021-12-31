Thriving Filecoin Ecosystem, Promising Future | ORIGIN Storage

On October 15, 2020, the launch of Filecoin mainnet kicked off a new era of distributed storage. Although the prices of FIL have fluctuated under the influence of many factors, such as policies and exchange clearances in specific regions, filecoin is still one of the most promising ecologies in the overall wave of decentralization in the long run.

Filecoin Ecosystem, More Than Storage Mining

As the incentive layer of IPFS, distributed storage and storage mining are labels that most people think of Filecoin. However, after more than a year of growth, the Filecoin network currently has a storage capacity of more than 14.48 EiB with more than 280 organizations building applications on the network. The launch of the ethereum-compatible Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) has further enhanced the depth and breadth of the Filecoin ecosystem, with over 750 new projects now entering the Filecoin ecosystem, covering popular areas such as NFT, DeFi, and the meta-universe.

NFT, metaverse, and even 5G, AI, IoT and other technologies are rooted in the development of data support, and the essence of NFT is data; metaverse is the world of data; 5G is backed by the transmission of data; AI and the IoT need the support of big data. Under the background of the digital era, the value of data is beyond imagination, and it is for this reason that Filecoin/IPFS, which solves the problem of data storage and security, has been called the core infrastructure of WEB 3.0. The ceiling of the Filecoin ecology is unimaginable.

Open and Win-Win Ecological Development Strategy, Join Hands to Build Web 3.0

In terms of ecological construction, Filecoin has maintained a high degree of openness, and has now achieved integration with Ethereum, Polygon, NEAR, Hedera Hashgraph, Flow, Chainlink and other projects. Filecoin has been added to the Web3 index site as the foundation and key driver of the web3 technology stack, providing distributed data storage functions for collaborative partners while continuously enriching the application scenarios and practical values of FIL to achieve two-way ecological empowerment.

The open and win-win development concept has also attracted a large number of ecological participants. Filecoin ecological storage service providers, represented by ORIGIN Storage, are also rapidly emerging in the market, gradually improving the industrial chain of FIL cloud computing power, FIL mining machine leasing and selling, custody, etc., significantly reducing the threshold of participation in the Filecoin ecology. The average daily Filecoin mining efficiency of ORIGIN Storage currently exceeds 20% of the entire network, and a single computing server can fill 1.5T of storage per day, ranking top 3 in the average mining efficiency of the entire network. It has achieved a lot of positive feedback in the market for its recently launched cloud computing power mall service.

Thriving Filecoin ecosystem with a promising future

If DeFi, NFT, and meta-universe are sharp spears, constantly impacting the industrial landscape of the traditional market, then IPFS/Filecoin is the solid shield, guarding the core of the entire Big Data era. We believe in a thriving Filecoin ecosystem with a promising future!

