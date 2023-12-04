Thu Mua Do Cu Anh Dai Nam Applies a Policy of Purchasing Used Goods On-site to Stimulate Revenue Growth in the Last Month of 2023 Quarter III

Thu Mua Do Cu Anh Dai Nam implements a policy of acquiring second-hand items within the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, with an extensive list of accepted items. This policy aims to increase revenue for the unit in the final month of 2023.

Thu Mua Do Cu Anh Dai Nam is a specialized unit that engages in acquiring second-hand products from individuals looking to sell, and subsequently liquidates them for customers who prefer not to incur high expenses when making a purchase. Products labeled for liquidation at the unit's showroom often come at prices as low as half of their original value and remain in good condition, as many previous owners have only utilized them for a short period before selling or have maintained them well. Upon acquisition by Anh Dai Nam, these products undergo a thorough cleaning, refurbishing and storing at the showroom.

Thu Mua Do Cu Anh Dai Nam is located in Binh Long District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Their establishment is strategically situated in a convenient area, allowing customers to conveniently visit the showroom directly for product inquiries and price negotiations. This location is notably advantageous as the roadways remain free of traffic congestion, even during peak hours, and it provides easy access to various districts within the city.

The service of purchasing used goods is not a new concept and has been present for a long time. This is a humanitarian service as it minimizes the amount of waste released into the environment, contributing to both economic benefits for owners who can sell unused items and providing an opportunity for others to purchase those items at more reasonable costs. Anh Dai Nam positions itself as an intermediary, assisting sellers and buyers in optimizing the value of their assets. The brand views its business as not just an economic transaction but as a positive action for both the environment and the community.

By implementing the policy of on-site purchase of used products within the Ho Chi Minh City area, Anh Dai Nam aims to become a proactive and efficient economic solution for diverse customer segments. The brand believes that streamlining the purchase process will create more opportunities for customers, optimize the value of personal assets and establish a mutually beneficial supply chain. Consequently, Anh Dai Nam anticipates not only boosting revenue for its brand but also contributing to the overall economic development of the country in the final quarter of 2023.

The representative of Anh Dai Nam shares: "We are committed to continuously striving to deliver maximum value and benefits to our customers while actively contributing to the community and the overall business market".

About Thu Mua Do Cu Anh Dai Nam

Anh Dai Nam is a specialized service provider in the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. The brand focuses on acquiring and liquidating used products, applying a diverse list of accepted items, including household goods, industrial equipment, restaurant supplies, and more from various industries. With its current efforts, Anh Dai Nam aspires to meet and exceed customer expectations while actively contributing to the local and national economy.

