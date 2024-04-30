Thunder Bay Business Web Design Services Announced By Bruno Auger Marketing

Thunder Bay-based Bruno Auger Marketing (807-699-6070) announces the expansion of its professional website design services, now offering cost-effective solutions for local businesses.

The firm’s latest web design service offer expertise in a variety of web-building platforms, such as Squarespace, WordPress, Wix, and Duda. The goal is to provide high-quality and fast-loading webpages that function on any device, while also keeping costs within the budget of smaller businesses.

More details can be found at https://www.brunoauger.com/web-design/

Bruno Auger Marketing’s latest services are available in the wider Thunder Bay region, including Nipigon, Wawa, Kenora, Long Lac, Sault Ste Marie, and Duluth. The agency also offers customized SEO and lead generation strategies, aimed at improving website traffic once a business has a professional website in place.

“Having a high-quality website remains critical to establishing your brand with potential customers and informing their purchasing decisions,” a company representative explained. “Our professional team can create a website that is easy to maintain and doesn’t require any programming knowledge on your part.”

Recent reporting from eMarketer valued the global e-commerce market at US$6.3 trillion, with projections for it to reach more than US$7.9 trillion over the next three years. In the same timeframe, it is expected that e-commerce sales using mobile devices will account for 62% of the market.

As Bruno Auger Marketing points out, such statistics highlight the trend towards digital consumerism, as well as the need for websites that work across both PC and mobile. The firm’s latest website design services therefore focus not only on developing high-quality webpages for local businesses, but also on the performance of those pages, with loading speed and device compatibility being key factors.

About Bruno Auger Marketing

A locally owned and operated company, Bruno Auger Marketing aims to provide professional digital marketing services to the local business community. The firm recognizes that effective online marketing requires both lead generation and conversion strategies, which is why it offers a combination of social media marketing, SEO, reputation management, Google Maps optimization, and web design.

“Through targeted online exposure, we aim to support the success and growth of local businesses,” the firm continues. “We have an excellent track record in developing digital strategies, which is reflected by the long-term relationships we have with many of our clients.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.brunoauger.com/web-design/

