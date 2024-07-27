Thunder Laser Launches Aurora Lite: Optimal Business-level High Precision Laser Marking Machine

—

Thunder Laser, a globally renowned brand for precision laser engraving machines, has officially launched its latest products - Aurora Lite. With a legacy of quality and service, this new machine is crafted for productivity and offers exceptional cost performance, following the success of last year's Thunder Laser bolt .

As a kind of fiber laser, Aurora Lite is a powerhouse for businesses of all sizes. From hobbyists to small business owners, and to commercial and industrial enterprises, Aurora Lite is versatile enough to meet the unique marking needs across various sectors, including metal, plastics, rocks and leather. It serves as an excellent supplement to the CO2 laser machine.

One of the standout features of Aurora Lite is its high precision. Boasting an exceptional line width of just 0.026 mm, Aurora Lite is ideal for intricate designs and meticulous work. In a word, it delivers top-notch accuracy with every mark, allowing crafters to elevate their projects with more intricate details and elegant markings, thus improving the overall appearance and quality of the product and reducing scrap rate. And color marking can also be achieved.

Aurora Lite’s super fast speed of 7000mm/s makes it the go-to solution for all crafting projects with higher productivity. It’s 10 times faster than a normal CO2 laser machine. Test shows that the crafters can mark a dog tag in a mere 1 second, a deer head in 15 seconds, and a leather wallet in just 30 seconds, making it ideal for large custom orders during peak seasons.

With a 50W power output, the Aurora Lite facilitates deep and crisp engravings, as well as embossing. This high power fiber laser opens up new possibilities for small businesses by facilitating 3D engraving on multiple materials and the cutting of thin stainless steel, brass, and aluminum sheets. Additionally, features like the 360°rotary and pass-through door extend Aurora Lite's functionality to engraving on cylindrical objects and marking extra-long materials.

To make Aurora Lite even more user-friendly, Thunder Laser has equipped the machine with many helpful functions. Apart from the common all-in-one design and Lightburn compatibility, the integrated touch panel provides one-touch control for lighting, ventilation, and semi-offline functionality. The combination of dual red light system and positioning ruler tool of Aurora Lite ensure quick and accurate in any scenario, including on reflective surfaces.

Safety is of utmost concern in the design of the Aurora Lite, as with all Thunder Laser machines. The Aurora Lite adopts enclosed protection covers, alarm lamps and emergency stop buttons to provide comprehensive safety for the operator.

The machine's substantial 72.5kg full metal frame underscores its durability and stability, designed to support long-term, reliable operation for businesses. And the 3-year long warranty further signifies Thunder Laser's commitment to quality and longevity, offering clients a reliable tool for enduring profitability.

"This is Aurora Lite—the pinnacle of speed, precision, and power—setting new standards in business-level laser marking," remarked Tom Tang, the Chief Designer at Thunder Laser. "Choose Aurora Lite for a professional, enduring partnership that drives consistent profitability."

About Thunder Laser

Established in 2012, Thunder Laser specializes in high-end laser machines for cutting, engraving, and marking various materials. With advanced laser control systems and high-resolution laser heads, Thunder Laser enables precise 3D engraving and intricate designs on diverse surfaces. Committed to stringent quality control and certified by CE and FDA, Thunder Laser combines technical excellence with strong marketing prowess, earning global recognition and driving customer success.

For more information:

Visit Aurora Lite Marking Machine Page

Join Aurora Lite Official Facebook Group

Contact Info:

sales@thunderlaser.com

+86 181 0304 3363

Contact Info:

Name: Amy Zhou

Email: Send Email

Organization: DONGGUAN THUNDERLASER INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD

Website: https://www.thunderlaser.com/



Release ID: 89135558

Should you identify any discrepancies, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content provided in this press release or require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our responsive team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions to resolve identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. Our dedication lies in providing accurate and reliable information.