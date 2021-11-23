TI Wins Four Awards at EE Awards Asia and Accelerates the Momentum of GaN Technology

TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Inc. (TI), a leading designer and manufacturer of analog and embedded processing chips targeted at the industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems markets, has won four awards — EV Power Semiconductor Supplier and Energy-Saving Power Semiconductor Provider in both Taiwan and Asia divisions of this year's EE Awards Asia, hosted by EE Times Asia and Taiwan — for its LMG3525R030-Q1 gallium nitride (GaN) device.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The power electronics industry is evolving rapidly. Along with this evolution are key trends driving change in power management: power density, low electromagnetic interference (EMI), low quiescent current (I Q ), isolation, and low-noise and high-precision.

To help customers address these issues, TI has strategically invested in gallium nitride (GaN) technology, a new power semiconductor that leverages superior device switching properties to reduce power loss, increase efficiency, and improve the power density of AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies. These are universal improvements for any power supply ranging from consumer adapters to server and telecom PSUs, to automotive onboard charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs).

TI recently introduced the LMG3525R030-Q1, the industry's first automotive GaN FET with integrated driver, protection, and active power management. These advancements help customers get the most out of their system and make it as easy as possible to use by delivering twice the power density and the highest efficiency in automotive onboard chargers and industrial power supplies.

TI also has released a major advancement in EV battery management systems (BMS) — a high-performance solution for wireless BMS, featuring a new automotive battery monitor and balancer to help engineers achieve battery safety goals and maximize distance per charge in wired and wireless BMS.

Unique Technology Solutions

TI won the awards in recognition of its GaN technology solutions' focus on maximizing efficiency, driving high levels of robustness and reliability, and maximizing capacity while minimizing cost.

Featuring increased integration and switching frequency, TI's GaN devices also have >40 million device hours of system reliability testing to address failure mechanisms and maximize lifetime.

TI invested in internal manufacturing capacity to best control supply, quality, and cost. The company is also continuing to invest in highly integrated GaN devices that further the ability to improve efficiency and power density, targeted at a broad range of end user applications. This includes power levels ranging from tens of watts for low-power applications to 22kW for EVs, to help support engineers who want to consider GaN to build power systems that are smaller, lighter, and more efficient.

Most recently, TI announced its GaN technology and C2000 real-time microcontrollers (MCUs) are being combined with Delta Electronics' high-efficiency power electronics expertise in the design of an enterprise server power-supply unit (PSU) featuring an 80% improvement in power density with 1% better efficiency — up to 99.2% — for data center applications, compared to enterprise server power supplies using a traditional architecture.