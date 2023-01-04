Tia Lee empowers women with new single

Following the unprecedented pre-release campaign success in C-pop history, Tia Lee releases her new single Goodbye Princess to empower and encourage women across the world. Goodbye Princess has already achieved significant success with over 1 million in 10 hours after premiere, breaking the record for C-pop songs. 24 hours after the premiere, the viewership on Youtube channel exceeds 4.7 million viewership.

GLOBAL C-pop star and fashion icon Tia Lee (李毓芬,Lee Yu Fen) is a fixture in Asia’s music, fashion and entertainment circles.

As a result of the scale and production quality of her unprecedented brand-new campaign combining animation, music and fashion videography, she is now making waves globally.

The ingenious pre-release campaign for her latest hit single Goodbye Princess went viral, achieving over 100 million views globally within a month to become the best performing pre-release campaign in history by a C-POP artist. Today, the highly anticipated music video for Goodbye Princess (再见公主) is exclusively on YouTube and Weibo.

The pre-release campaign for Goodbye Princess has been building momentum for several weeks. On Nov 11, 2022, Tia released the first 30-second episode of a beautifully curated, six-part animation series via her social media platforms, directed by animation director Sunny Tang (The Great Detective Sherlock Holmes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

This innovative series, combined with an exquisite collection of motion images and fashion videography with Tia at its centre, achieved global success, going far beyond the viewing figures of any other C-pop pre-release campaigns.

It explores Tia’s journey in the entertainment industry and her metamorphosis into the woman she is today. The series examines traditional fairy-tale princess themes and subverts these well-known narratives to create an edgy work of art that celebrates women’s autonomy, power and the struggle for a better future.

These shorts were further complemented by an exquisite collection of motion imagery and fashion videography, capturing Tia juxtaposed against iconic scenes from the animation series and conveying Tia’s resolve to break free from her past.

The collection of stills and motion images was brought to life by the award-winning duo of creative director Tony C. Miller and producer Kate Wynborne, who lent their talent to pull off an impeccable pre-release visual campaign.

Overnight success

The highly anticipated release of the Goodbye Princess music video has delighted fans. Produced by Grammy-winning Swizz Beatz, (who has produced hit songs for Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Jay-Z), the song already looks set to be a hit. This is Swizz Beatz’s first C-pop song ever produced.

Goodbye Princess contains a powerful message: it encourages women to embrace their true selves, and strive towards a positive future, outside of the limits that society sets for women.

The cutting-edge video is set in a digital world and sees Tia bidding farewell to her past, reinventing herself and embracing new opportunities.

"The ‘me’ in the music video lives a life of luxury in a futuristic castle that is well-sheltered and protected, but this is not what the real me wants. This is why we have chosen a digital, virtual me in this music video – she walks my journey to date, and she represents my farewell to the past as I embrace what the future holds,” says Tia.

The music video was produced by Actual Objects – a maverick, multi-disciplinary, creative studio based in Los Angeles which also works with well-known fashion brands and celebrities such as Nike, Travis Scott, The North Face and more.

In thanking the production teams who have presented her in the beautiful creative animations, stills and fashion videography, Tia says: “This time, I’m back in a hyper-reality form. If the animations were a figment of the past, and the motion images telling of the present, combining the two creates the future.

“Now, I am excited to take everyone into this futuristic fantasy world, which holds my last farewell to the past as we welcome the future together.”

Making waves beyond the music industry

Born in Taipei, Tia has made her name in C-pop as a top-tier musical artiste as well as an actress. She is regularly spotted occupying the front row of the most exclusive fashion shows.

