Tia Lee launches first episode of six-part animation series

Six Cinematic Animation Episodes plus Innovative Motion Images Series as Prelude of New Song “Goodbye Princess”

Blending 2D Animations with Motion Images and Still Photography of Tia Lee

About Tia Lee Yu Fen:

WASHINGTON, D.C., US - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Tia Lee today released the first of her six-episode animation series that provides a compelling insight into the star's difficult endeavors in the highly publicized fashion and entertainment industries.Based on the premise of Tia's soon-to-be-released new song, "", the animation series aims to empower women by accepting themselves for who they truly are.The animation series will cover Tia's journey in the entertainment industry. Each episode will be 30 seconds long and is inspired by classic "princess" fairy tales to depict a story brimming with imagination while also encouraging the ideas of metamorphosis and self-empowerment.Through the series, Tia aims to dispel negative stereotypes, biases, and negativity, all while being a driving force of transformation through female empowerment.Each episode will be further illustrated and expounded upon by a thematic poster that portrays a particular theme and message Tia aims to communicate. The cinematic design of the six posters will echo one another and be unveiled on Tia's social media channels the day after each episode of the animation series is released.A motion image and photography of Tia will also be released following each episode to further support the story Tia aims to convey and the values she wishes to uphold. The imagery of the photography and motion images will seek to emanate a strong contrast between animation and reality.Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/ Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/ Hashtag: #TiaLee

Tia Lee Yu Fen, born in Taipei, is an Asian pop singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. She has also been regularly involved in renowned fashion shows and featured prominently in famous fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines, including Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire. Tia also shares her beauty and fashion tips through Vogue's various social media channels.

