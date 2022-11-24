Tia Lee’s Animation Series Takes a New Turn Fourth Episode Welcomes the Handsome Prince

Thematic image echoing content of the fourth animated episode.

When the princess falls in the beginning, she passes by a newspaper with the headline "Otaku Goddess". This appears again in the scene where the queen reads the newspaper.

While fighting on the chessboard, the princess maintains her composure with a familiar look in her eyes. She shows the same determination to chase her dreams as she did in the first 3 episodes.

Adding the handsome prince and his castle, the story builds towards a climax.

Animation:

25 November

Animation Poster:

26 November

Motion & still images:

28 November



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Animation Episode 4:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Gxw1FP7rAw



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 4 Poster:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClS1aleNFGw/?hl=en



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=682690586557499&set=a.231904644969431 (for downloading)



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 4 Still Image:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClVad-oPLNC/



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 4 Motion Image:

https://youtu.be/Q5yGZ5b2f0Y









ROLLACOASTER UK Cover:





https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUA1Swtnyk/



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=688854202607804&set=a.231904644969431 (for downloading)



Vogue Hong Kong「The Voice」Cover:





https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7_neKsh_w/



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=681908259969065&set=pcb.681909583302266 (for downloading)





About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee Yu Fen (李毓芬), born in Taipei, is an Asian C-POP singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



