Tia Lee’s Ingenious Campaign Continues In Second Episode of "GOODBYE PRINCESS" Animation Series

Thematic image echoing content of the second animated episode.

"Goodbye Princess" animation series episode 2 poster.

At first glance, the carriage appears to be magically taking the princess to a bright future. Upon closer look, the carriage is a prison cell enclosed by iron fences. The great wheel continues spinning, and the once glamourous clothes are changing. But is this the life that the princess desires? The dresses that the princess wears in the carriage are those that Tia has worn on stage during her modeling career. Beyond the dazzling lights that the princess yearns for lies a blurry castle. What does it all mean? How does the castle relate to "GOODBYE PRINCESS "?

Animation:

18 November

Animation Poster:

19 November

Motion & still images:

21 November



"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Animation Episode 2:

https://youtu.be/ekd8qTMrWvo

"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 2 Poster:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClAz7n_vB5J/ https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=679718756854682&set=a.231904644969431 (for downloading)

"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 2 Still Image:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClDY7grvRid/



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=683410633152161&set=a.231904644969431 (for downloading)

"GOODBYE PRINCESS" Episode 2 Motion Image:

https://youtu.be/z-6f0WuL7Vs

Vogue Hong Kong「The Voice」Digital Cover:





https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7_neKsh_w/



https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=681908259969065&set=pcb.681909583302266 (for downloading)



About Tia Lee:

Tia Lee (李毓芬), born in Taipei, is an Asian pop singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a fashion icon and trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



