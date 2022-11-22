Tia Lee Yu Fen releases first animation episode of her highly-anticipated return

Six Cinematic Animation Episodes plus Innovative Motion Images Series as Prelude of New Song “Goodbye Princess”

The Award-Winning Animation Team behind Tia Lee Yu Fen's First Animation Series

Director and Project Consultant: Sunny Tang

Scriptwriter: Alex Lee

Illustrator: Mandy Mackenzie Ng

Arranged by: Wan Pin Chu

About Tia Lee Yu Fen:

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 22 November 2022 - Tia Lee Yu Fen, a prominent face in Asian fashion, music, and television, today released the first instalment of her gripping six-episode animation series that casts a spotlight on the battles she endured in the entertainment and fashion industries.The animation series will unveil the underlying message around Tia's upcoming new song, "", which revolves around the theme of women becoming more confident and powerful versions of themselves by embracing their true identities.The six episodes will provide insight into Tia's journey in the entertainment industry. Every episode will be 30 seconds long and take inspiration from classic "princess" fairy tales to convey a story that is both wondrous from an imagination standpoint and saturated with the ideas of metamorphosis and self-empowerment.The series brings to light Tia's determination to break the shackles of stereotypes, shake off biases, negate negativity, and spearhead the change for female empowerment.Inspired by, the Tia Lee Yu Fen animation series was curated, illustrated, and scripted by an award-winning Hong Kong-based team with a proven track record in exquisite quality, creativity and enthusiasm.- an award-winning animation director with over 20 years of experience. He has worked on several movies, including The Great Detective Sherlock Holmes – The Greatest Jail-Breaker, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kung Fu Hustle, The Promise, Gatchaman, and Astro Boy.- scriptwriter of the movie In Broad Daylight and the ViuTV television hit series 'In Geek We Trust'.- a rising star in Hong Kong, her standout work includes the music video 'of Moment' by Hong Kong singer Terence Lam.- a Hong Kong-based film score artist and urhuist. He scored the music for the highest-grossing animated film in China Nezha: Birth of the Demon Child.Hashtag: #TiaLee

Tia Lee Yu Fen is an Asian pop singer, film and television actress, model, and former member of the girl band Dream Girls. She has also graced the covers of Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire.



