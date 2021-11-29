Tian Lun Gas appointed Ms. Qin Ling as an Executive Director and the General Manager

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 November 2021 - Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (1600.HK) ("Tian Lun Gas " or the "Company ", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group ") announced that Ms. Qin Ling ("Ms. Qin ") has been appointed as an executive Director and the general manager of the company with effect from 29 November 2021. With her extensive industry knowledge and corporate governance experience, the group will lead the way forward and help the Group to achieve new breakthroughs in its business.

Ms. Qin Ling is currently the director and vice president of Henan Tian Lun Investment Holdings Group Limited* (河南省天倫投資控股集團有限公司), a company controlled by Mr. Zhang Yingcen, the ultimately controlling Shareholder of the Company. From April 2019 to May 2021, Ms. Qin served as a vice president of Tus Environmental Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd, the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000826.SZ). From January 2018 to April 2019, Ms. Qin served as an executive vice president of CMIG New Energy Investment Co., Ltd. From April 2007 to January 2018, Ms. Qin served as an executive vice president of ENN Group Co. Ltd* (新奧集團股份有限公司), a vice president of ENN Smart Energy Group* (新奥智能能源集團) and a deputy general manager of ENN energy services Co., Ltd., etc. From August 2005 to April 2007, Ms. Qin worked as the manager of the Transportation Data Analysis Center at the National Center of ITS Engineering & Technology* (國家智能交通系統工程技術研究中心).

The Board of Tian Lun Gas welcomes Ms. Qin on her new appointment, and Mr. Zhang Yingcen, the Chairman and Executive Director of Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited, said , "Ms. Qin has many years of experience in the field of new energy and natural gas and has a long and active role in the industry. With the formulation of the development strategic plan and objectives of Tian Lun Gas for the next three years (2022-2024), the Group believes that Ms. Qin's in-depth knowledge of the gas industry and China market will help the Group achieve greater success in the gas business and lead the Group towards the goal of becoming a "China's first-class supplier and service provider for green low-carbon energy." with a broader vision."

About Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1600.HK):

Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited is one of the early private enterprises engaged in urban gas business in China. The Group's main business covers urban gas operation, long-haul transmission pipelines and industrial direct supply business, gas filling stations and LNG plant business. Tian Lun Gas was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 10 November 2010. After 11 years of vigorous expansion, Tian Lun Gas has rapidly grown from a regional urban gas company rooted in Henan to one of the major gas operators and distributors with the most growth potential layout in important provinces across the country. Currently, Tian Lun Gas has 69 urban gas projects in 16 provinces in China. Tian Lun Gas was selected in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect (港股通), as well as selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index and included in MSCI in 2019.





