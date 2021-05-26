TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Signs Insurance Brokerage Services Agreement for Cooperation in Cancer Prevention Insurance

BEIJING, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announces today that it has been commissioned by Zhongkang Yiyang (Beijing) Health Technology Co., Ltd.("Zhongkang"), a company providing technology and health management related services, to develop and launch the "Zhongkang Huimin Cancer Prevention Insurance", a specialty health insurance product relating to cancer prevention and treatment to be offered to residents in Mainland China. The "Zhongkang Huimin Cancer Prevention Insurance" will be underwritten by a large Chinese insurance company.

Zhongkang is authorized to provide marketing, promotion, and other services for activities relating to the "China Cancer Prevention Public Welfare Project" organized by the China Anti-Aging Promotion Association, a non-profit organization registered with the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs. The launch of the Zhongkang Huimin Cancer Prevention Insurance is one of the major initiatives under the "China Cancer Prevention Public Welfare Project".

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

