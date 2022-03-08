Tic Tac Malaysia Invites to Form a 'Kindness Trail' With Its Very Own 'Gentle Messenger'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, many are living in unprecedented times of disconnect, restrictions and uncertainties. To connect Malaysians with loved ones near and far, Tic Tac Malaysia has launched the Tic Tac 'Kindness Trail' campaign which features the 'Gentle Messenger' – an augmented reality tool which can help Malaysians spread kind words and win weekly prizes.



Tic Tac Malaysia has launched the Tic Tac ‘Kindness Trail’ campaign which features the ‘Gentle Messenger’

From now till the 24th of April, the Tic Tac 'Kindness Trail' campaign encourages Malaysians to spread positivity and kind words to one another through customizable messages and characters in the 'Gentle Messenger' available at www.tictac.my, featuring the iconic and cute brand characters Tic and Tac.

Sulabh Madhwal, Head of Marketing for Tic Tac Asia Pacific, said that, "The pandemic period feels like a surreal time warp where days and months seem to fly by, and it is hard to plan and predict the future. These circumstances have left many feeling disconnected and detached. At Tic Tac, we saw an opportunity to connect the dots through the Tic Tac 'Kindness Trail' campaign. Malaysians can now use the 'Gentle Messenger' to share fun and personalized messages with friends and family -offering a small way of expressing kind words and simple gestures which can make all the difference to a loved one's day."

"Tic Tac has always been about fun, sharing and connections. Our products provide a gentle release of freshness and keep your mood upbeat, so it is only natural that we want to tap on spreading kindness and positivity and create meaningful connections. As Malaysians form this Tic Tac 'Kindness Trail' with each other, you can also buy the dedicated Mint and Orange 'Kindness' packs to win prizes which can be shared and enjoyed with your loved ones!" he added.

To participate, consumers just need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Purchase the Tic Tac 'Kindness' packs in Mint or Orange, and find the unique code inside

Step 2: Visit www.tictac.my and share kind words through the 'Gentle Messenger'

Step 3: Enter the unique code found inside 'Kindness' packs on www.tictac.my

Step 4: Verify email address to complete the entry

The campaign will see a total of 322 winners during the 8-weeks campaign, where participants stand a chance to win weekly prizes such as Shopee vouchers (worth RM100) and Fujifilm Instax Cameras (worth RM400), as well as two grand prizes of a two-night stay at Desaru Resort for 2 pax (worth RM9,000).

To add on to the spirit of spreading kindness, Tic Tac Malaysia has also teamed up with social media influencers to giveaway specially curated Kindness Kits. Interested participants may browse the hashtag #TTKindnessTrail on Instagram to find out more.

