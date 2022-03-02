Tiger Brokers Australia becomes Melbourne Storm's official partner

SYDNEY, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Brokers Australia has announced its partnership with the Melbourne Storm Rugby League Club, which makes it the first fintech online investing platform to partner with one of the most successful sporting teams in Australia.

The announcement comes on the back of Tiger Brokers Australia's entry into the domestic online brokerage market. With the launch of its proprietary investing app Tiger Trade in Australia this week, the NASDAQ-listed group Tiger Brokers (TIGR) is set to expand its global leadership in the online brokerage industry, offering everyday Australian investors access to the U.S., Australia, and Hong Kong markets with advanced tools, in-depth market information and an interactive in-app community.

Tiger Brokers Australia has spent months trying to make its app Tiger Trade more tailored to the preferences of Australian investors. Backed by innovative technology, users can enjoy a streamlined and seamless process from sign up to trading.

The company currently offers 0 brokerage fees on U.S and ASX shares for three months^, along with free market data, including level 2 market data for U.S. shares. U.S. ETFs and options are also offered at low costs to allow investors to easily diversify their investment portfolios all in one place. Tiger Trade is also providing an in-app forum for young and tech-savvy Australian investors to discuss and share thoughts on the market, as well as connect with global investors.

Michael McCarthy, Chief Strategy Officer at Tiger Brokers Australia welcomed the partnership and said, "The rise of retail investors is a dominant, long-term trend in share trading. At Tiger Brokers, we believe everyone should have access to the market, and everyone has the right to reach for the best and grow to their full potential as investors. Our vision to create a more accessible, open and diverse financial ecosystem is aligned with Melbourne Storm's vision and we are delighted to partner with a leader that celebrates spirit and passion just like us."

He added, "Being one of the most significant corporate partnerships since our entry into the AU market, this marks part of our efforts to build a community with shared values centred around competitiveness, respect and giving people the opportunity to succeed. As we grow our presence in Australia, this partnership will give us the opportunity to combine our technology offering with the Storm's competitiveness and focus on winning to inspire young traders and investors in their investment journey."

"We are very excited to be partnering with an internationally recognised leader in the fintech trading field such as Tiger Brokers. We always look to partner with organisations whose values align with ours and we can't wait to help Tiger Brokers with what we are sure will be a very successful entry into the Australian market," Storm CEO, Justin Rodski said.

"We see tremendous growth potential in Australia," said McCarthy. "It is encouraging to see that with better transparency and tools, retail investors, from all levels of experiences have been increasingly confident to cut through the market noise. Proven by our global track record, our distinct and powerful product is well-suited for both beginners and seasoned investors and we look forward to helping boost investors' collective knowledge and becoming their go-to investing platform in Australia."

Tiger Brokers (TIGR) has been rapidly expanding into new markets across the country for the past two years. With over 9 million users worldwide, the Australian franchisee is committed to investing heavily in talents and technology, building a strong local team to further the growth of Tiger Brokers.

^ Pass through fees still apply.

About Tiger Brokers Australia

Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited, is an ASIC regulated financial service provider in Australia. Headquartered in Singapore, its parent company Tiger Brokers is a NASDAQ listed company (TIGR) with 9 million users worldwide, backed by shareholders such as Interactive Brokers and noted investor Jim Rogers.

Disclaimer:

Capital at risk. See FSG, PDS, TMD and T&Cs before trading.

Information provided may contain general advice without taking into account your objectives, financial situations or needs.

Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited ABN 12 007 268 386 AFSL 300767