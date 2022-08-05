Tiger Brokers Australia-sponsored rugby league Storm clashes with Titans tonight, and 3,000 Paps mullets make fans look like a legend

SYDNEY, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rugby league Melbourne Storm will clash against the Titans at AAMI Park tonight. Together with its official partner Tiger Brokers Australia, a fastest growing online broker for millennials and Gen Z, Storm is offering fans the chance to win a Melbourne Storm jersey signed by the 2022 team by simply downloading the Tiger Trade app. More information is available here or below.

3,000 Paps mullets on offer to look like a legend, trade like a legend

To celebrate one of the most famous mullets in Australian sport, nearly 3,000 mullet wigs will be on offer for fans at the game. "We hope all Storm fans can celebrate the incredible night with iconic long locks with us.", said Tiger Brokers spokesperson Brett Reynolds.



Fans having a chance to get the same Paps mullet wig as Storm boys at the game

"Tiger Brokers and Storm share the very core belief that we both strive to be the legend of our fields, and deliver the most respected professional sports and investing experience to our fan and user base in Australia."

"We make efforts to unite people from all walks of life, and power them up to reach their full potential, whether in investments or just simply enjoying the thrill of a game. Let us enjoy the game night with mullet wigs offered to look like a legend, and trade like a legend", added Reynolds.

Melbourne Storm spokesperson, Daniel Cullinan, said, "It's great to have Tiger Brokers give some lucky fans this incredible opportunity to sit on the sidelines watching our boys against the Titans. There is nothing like being so close to the action to see the speed and power of a rugby league match – these fans will not forget this amazing experience."

"We've only got two home games left this season at AAMI Park and the players are keen to end the season well. I'm sure seeing 3,000 Paps mullets in the crowd will add something different to the atmosphere as well".

Tiger Brokers Australia and Melbourne Storm's shared story

Tiger Brokers Australia became one of Melbourne Storm's official partners in March 2022. It made the NASDAQ-listed global company the first fintech online investing platform to partner with one of the most successful sporting teams in Australia.

The partnership between Tiger Brokers and Melbourne Storm marks part of common efforts to build a community with shared values centred around competitiveness, respect and giving people the opportunity to succeed.

Master the game on the rugby fields as you'd master your investment. Join Tiger Trade and Melbourne Storm for a not-to-be-missed game! Enter the competition now by clicking here .

Tiger Brokers' investing platform - Tiger Trade app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play .

About Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers launched in Australia in March 2022, bringing their local knowledge and leading share trading platform to a new generation of Australian investors. Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited is an ASIC regulated financial service provider, that delivers an experience like no other. Their mission is to help everyday Aussies, from beginners to experts, take full control of their investing journey. Through innovation and leading education insights, Tiger Brokers is able to deliver this.

Tiger Brokers is a NASDAQ listed global company (TIGR) providing over 9 million registered users and nearly 2 million account holders with access to the world's stock markets. Since inception in 2014, the company has become the fastest growing online broker for millennials and Gen Z. Why? Because Tiger Brokers delivers an unparalleled trading experience.

About Melbourne Storm

Melbourne Storm has been Victoria's only rugby league team for nearly 25 years with sustained success on and off the field. No other NRL team has reached the finals and won as many Premierships in the modern era, in addition to winning four World Club Challenge Championships.

Off the field, we are one of the most watched sporting teams in the country, with nearly 20 million TV viewers watching the Storm each season, nearly 40,000 passionate members and we have the largest social media following of any sporting team in Australia.