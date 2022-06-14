Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Celebrates 8th Anniversary with launch of Tiger Brokers 8.0 next-gen mobile application

The 8.0 App focuses on providing investors with access to research and building an inclusive community of like-minded traders

Milestone also sees Tiger Brokers' customer base grow to more than 1.9 million and annual trading volume of more than US$404 billion

About Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 June 2022 - Online trading platform Tiger Brokers , (Singapore) today announced the launch of the Tiger Brokers 8.0 mobile application ("8.0 App"), as part of its 8anniversary celebrations, and continued focus in providing retail investors with greater access to insights and financial literacy education, as well as fostering an inclusive ecosystem of like-minded traders to share knowledge.The 8.0 App, which goes live on 1 July, will provide users, who seek to deepen their knowledge and broaden their investment opportunities, with access to market experts through live streaming sessions and knowledge hubs, such as Tiger Live. These features build on Tiger Brokers continued commitment to investor education and financial literacy among its user base. This is especially important at a time when market uncertainties and concerns of rising inflation and ongoing geopolitical tensions mean investors will have to be nimbler and better-informed in their decision-making.The launch of the 8.0 App is a significant milestone for Tiger Brokers, which has seen its customer base grow to over 1.9 million customers worldwide as of December 2021. Tiger Brokers has an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3 billion as of December 2021.The 8.0 App builds upon Tiger Brokers' advantages of low fees, having access to one of the largest pools of financial and investment products across global exchanges, and its ease in allowing users to trade. The 8.0 App seeks to create an inclusive, community driven platform which is continually evolved through inputs by members of the Tiger Brokers community. The Tiger Brokers community has grown rapidly over recent years, reaching 2.5 million users in May 2022, compared to 1.8 million just a year ago.The 8.0 App will be unique in offering users options to further personalize their Tiger Brokers experience. Key features such as the homepage and stock detail pages can now be tailored to user preference, enabling users to focus more deeply on the investments which matter to them. Improved user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) designs will further streamline the platform, facilitate ease of use and improve accessibility to frequently used features. For the more seasoned traders, profit and loss analysis capabilities will improve transparency, even for more complex trades.As part of the 8Anniversary campaign, Tiger Brokers will partake in a series of engagements including an exclusive interview on Nasdaq TradeTalks, which will highlight the company's views on topical issues currently impacting decision-making in investments.The last eight years have seen a number of key milestones reached for Tiger Brokers. The launch of the Tiger Trade App in February 2020, the inclusion of Australian securities on the platform in December 2020 as well as Tiger Brokers (Singapore) approval from the Singapore Stock Exchange as a Depository Agent, Clearing and Trading Member for Investor Trades in November 2021, are among the most notable.Since 2014, Tiger Brokers has also received multiple awards recognising its leadership in innovation. Most recently, in 2022, it was awarded the "Financial Services award for Wise's integration" by the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards. In 2021, the company also achieved the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards for the Mobile – Brokerage segment and it was awarded "Best Subcustodian Mandate, Broker-dealer" at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Investing Awards 2021.The company's continued leadership in innovation has been strengthened by key strategic partnerships which have allowed Tiger Brokers to remain at the cutting edge of technological advancements which improve experience and reduce costs for users. Most recently, in partnership with Wise, the global technology leader in money movement, Tiger Broker users are now able to transfer funds from overseas to Singapore dollar in real-time and execute trades on the Tiger trade app within minutes, improving efficiency and lowering costs.commented, "Over the past eight years, we have used next-generation technology to offer investors low cost and unrivalled access to a fast-growing suite of investments products, across a wide range of securities and funds. At the same time, we have extended our offering to cover multiple global markets and currencies and have also rapidly expanded our range of ESG products on offer. To mark our eighth year since founding, we are pleased to announce the launch our 8.0 App which builds on our existing platform, to provide investors with greater access to a broader range of education and community tools and features. We remain committed to promoting financial literacy and investor education as key pillars of our business and believe this to be especially important against today's backdrop of volatile and uncertain financial markets. Fostering the creation of larger and stronger communities within our user base is also core to our values and we believe that the advanced features of the 8.0 App will facilitate the development of a thriving ecosystem of investors. Through the 8.0 App, users will be able to easily share and exchange trading ideas and insights, as well as news and research materials. We strongly envisage this being the key to better equipping our community with investment tools necessary to make better informed investment decisions."The Tiger Trade mobile application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 - accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store - offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs) on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on the Australian, US, Hong Kong, China and Singapore stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has over 1.8 million customers worldwide, with an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3billion as of December 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg .



