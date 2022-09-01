Tiger Brokers (Singapore) launches TradingFront, a platform bringing financial advisory services to Tiger Brokers’ customers

TradingFront provides a one-stop platform to help financial advisors better manage customer investments

The new platform is another disruptor in the making which leverages Tiger Brokers' strength in innovation to provide financial advisors with an efficient trade management tool and access to Tiger Brokers' customer base

TradingFront capitalises on the changing needs of customers and builds on Tiger Brokers' much loved Tiger Trade App

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - Online trading platform Tiger Brokers (Singapore) today announced the launch of TradingFront by Tiger Brokers ("TradingFront"), a new extension to its wealth management platform. Operating through three core prongs – efficiency, transparency and ease of use – TradingFront aims to transform the financial advisory sector by leveraging Tiger Brokers' next generation technology platform.TradingFront is well-poised to disrupt the financial advisory market as it provides advisors with a tool to efficiently manage their client investments while also providing their customers with access to Tiger Brokers' coveted Tiger Trade App. Customers can easily approve the trades initiated by their financial advisor through the Tiger Trade App, with a one-click solution. The advisory services of onboarded partners will also be extended to Tiger Brokers' existing users. All customers, including those of the advisory partners, will retain the flexibility to initiate their own trades without the input of their chosen advisors, through the Tiger Trade App.The launch of the platform will initially see the onboarding of financial advisors from five partner firms. This will be extended to others on a selective basis over the coming months.This move is in line with Tiger Brokers' strategy to disrupt the financial services industry in the B2B segment, having successfully evolved the B2C segment with its next generation technology platform and Tiger Trade App, which is much loved by its 2.1m registered users in Singapore. Having won numerous awards for its strength in innovation, such as the "Financial Services award for Wise's integration" by the Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards and the "Singapore Business Review Technology Excellence Awards" for the Mobile – Brokerage segment, Tiger Brokers continues to leverage its leadership in technology, to enhance its offering and transform the financial services sector.commented, "TradingFront is another initiative that Tiger Brokers has developed to disrupt the status quo of the current financial advisors market. Given the growing number of Singaporeans seeking financial advice, it is a natural progression for us to leverage our next-generation technology to help our customers streamline the trading process, and work towards having a platform that benefits both customers and financial intermediaries alike. We are also grateful for the partner firms that have placed their trust in us, and we are excited to work together to provide our customers with a seamless and convenient trading experience not found in any other platform."said, "We are impressed by Tiger Brokers' success in disrupting the brokerage industry since its entry into the Singapore market just two years ago. As a firm, we have a shared passion for challenging the status quo and have an ambition to propel our industry forward by harnessing cutting-edge technologies and delivering a progressive, forward-thinking strategy. We look forward to partnering with Tiger Brokers in bringing more innovative propositions to our customers."TradingFront is designed with efficiency and accountability in mind and allows financial advisors to manage their customers' investments easily, including the creation and management of transactions, through cutting-edge technology.In addition, investors can view their holdings and approve trades for their managed sub-account on the Tiger Trade App, while taking advantage of traditional Tiger Trade functions to track the market and discuss investment opportunities with like-minded users. Demand for financial market advice has never been more apparent, with a growing number of investors seeking additional insights in decision making amid turbulent markets. By building on the advice of their preferred financial advisor, investors can better optimise their investment decision making.Tiger Brokers warmly welcomes esteemed financial advisory firms, Financial Alliance, Infinitum Financial Advisory and Manulife Financial Advisers on board, joining existing partners PFPFA and SingCapital. Tiger Brokers envisages onboarding three more financial advisory firms by the end of 2022, and with that, more than 2,000 advisors will have access to TradingFront.shared, "Our collaboration with Tiger Brokers (Singapore) allows us to extend our advisory services to a growing platform of investors, while extending our offering to existing customers. Managing money for the long term is key to our proposition, and we are looking forward to helping Tiger Brokers' users make better informed investment decisions for the future. shared, "Our collaboration with Tiger Brokers (Singapore) allows us to extend our advisory services to a growing platform of investors, while extending our offering to existing customers. Managing money for the long term is key to our proposition, and we are looking forward to helping Tiger Brokers' users make better informed investment decisions for the future. We are excited by the opportunity to leverage Tiger Brokers' leadership in innovation, to enhance our services while at the same time shaping the financial advisory segment for the future.", added, "As a partner of Tiger Brokers, Manulife Financial Advisers will be able to expand our service offering to include Tiger Brokers services, giving our customers access to one of the most popular trading platforms in the market. This partnership is a win-win for both MFA and Tiger Brokers customers, as they can access both advisory services from MFA, and leverage Tiger Brokers' technology platform. We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Tiger Brokers."

About Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 - accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store - offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs) on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on the Australian, US, Hong Kong, China and Singapore stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has over 1.8 million customers worldwide, with an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3billion as of December 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg .



